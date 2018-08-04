Jenelle Evans Reportedly Negotiating With MTV After Threatening To Leave ‘Teen Mom 2,’ Per ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans reportedly wants her husband David Eason back on "Teen Mom 2."

Jenelle Evans previously threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 after her husband, David Eason, was kicked off the show due to his homophobic comments. However, Radar Online has revealed that Evans is attempting to negotiate with MTV on her contract and terms, but she may not have as much wiggle room as many may think. An inside source gave more details.

“She is begging for them to let David film and they’re saying no. She’s been pointing out the many homophobic things Bristol Palin has said, and they’ve hired her. So she is doing everything she can to get David back on the show.”

And indeed, when it was announced that Bristol would be joining the show, David Eason let his feelings be known. Eason focused on how the move was hypocritical, considering that Bristol has previously made controversial remarks that could be considered homophobic and racist.

On his Instagram, David said that “I know MTV is comprised of hypocrites but how do you fire me and hire Bristol Palin after all of her homophobic and racist remarks?… Nothing against [Bristol] personally but everything against @mtv. Liberals at their best trying to confuse, persuade and penalize,” according to OK! Magazine

But try as Jenelle might try to negotiate something new, or leave the contract altogether, it’s likely not possible.

“She is locked into filming as long as producers wanted her around,” the insider noted. “But she has the same contract as the other girls and there isn’t a lot she can do to change that.” In fact, it looks like her contract actually forbids Jenelle from quitting the show. The only way out, it seems, is for MTV to fire her.

David was fired in February, hours after he went on a homophobic rant on Twitter, as detailed by OK! Magazine. As the drama unfolded, Jenelle stayed defiant and defended her husband’s actions.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” she claimed. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community.”

However, the excuses were not enough for the network.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him,” the network said in a release. The network has not budged on their decision, and it doesn’t appear likely that David will ever be allowed to be back on the show.

Since David was taken off the show, Jenelle has continued on to star in the TV series by herself. She has drawn criticism lately for exhibiting road rage and brandishing a gun with a kid in the car.