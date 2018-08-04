‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, August 3: Paul Suspects Victor

Nikki isn't pleased when Paul turns his sights on Victor over J.T.'s disappearance.

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, August 3, brings a new suspect in J.T.’s disappearance, a shocking ultimatum from Devon, a surprising reconnection, and an unexpected desire to sell GC Buzz.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) discussed the fact that Nick (Joshua Morrow) impersonated J.T. to get back at Victor (Eric Braeden) on the Crimson Lights patio. During their rather public conversation, Billy (Jason Thompson) showed up, but Phyllis blew him off by telling him that they were discussing working on another project for charity.

They talked briefly about Billy and Phyllis, and Nikki wasted no time sniping at her. Eventually, the talk returned to J.T., and Paul (Doug Davidson) showed up. They were just the four women he wanted to see because he had a brand new theory about J.T.’s disappearance that involved Victor. Nikki accused the police chief of caring more about J.T.’s safety than his crimes against Victoria. However, Paul assured her he only cared about justice. After he left, Phyllis didn’t make things any better by wishing that Victor would end up taking the fall for the entire situation.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) decided to make tough decisions that Devon (Bryton James) cannot make in his state of grief. Meanwhile, Devon told Shauna (Camryn Munn) that she had a home with him, and later he and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) met at Crimson Lights. Over coffee, he informed his ex-girlfriend-turned-friend that Lily (Christel Khalil) yelled awful things about Hilary (Mishael Morgan) being a mother before running the red light that ended in the horrific accident. Mariah mentioned that Lily would live with the horrible guilt for the rest of her life, but Devon didn’t buy it. He believed that Lily ended up getting just what she wanted when Hilary died.

Eventually, they returned to Hamilton Winters Group where Neil insisted they needed to sell GC Buzz. Devon balked at the idea. He refused to let his dad make it seem as if Hilary never even existed. He informed everybody that Mariah would host the show from now on. Lily tried to apologize to her brother, but Devon wouldn’t hear it. In fact, he told her that if she didn’t turn herself in for distracted driving, then he’d do it himself.

Finally, Nick and Phyllis met up at her place where they realized they felt a strong temptation despite their significant others. They noted that things between them are natural and that they’re both rotten people. They both ran away from each other. Nick went to Sharon and hugged her while Phyllis ran to Billy and told him she’s been wrong and was ready to start again. Billy apologized too, and they kissed.

