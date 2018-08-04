NBA Rumors: Suns Could Trade Tyson Chandler And Two 1st-Round Picks For Kemba Walker, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Should the Phoenix Suns consider trading for Kemba Walker?

Since the start of the 2018 NBA offseason, the Charlotte Hornets stood firm with their decision to keep Kemba Walker, believing they could still make a huge impact in the 2018-19 NBA season. However, their mindset is expected to change once they suffer another disappointment. The Hornets won’t risk losing Walker in the summer of 2019 as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return.

If the Hornets find themselves out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, it is highly likely that Kemba Walker will be on the trading block before the February NBA trade deadline. According to Adam Fromal of Bleacher Report, one of the teams who should consider trading for the All-Star point guard is the Phoenix Suns.

After eight years of tanking, the Suns will be entering the 2018-19 NBA season with the goal of contending for the NBA championship. Unfortunately, as of now, the Suns are not considered as a legitimate title contender, and their roster, as currently constructed, may even have a hard time securing a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference. This is why adding a superstar like Kemba Walker makes a lot of sense for the Suns.

At 28, Walker is still in his prime and will definitely boost the Suns, especially on the offensive end of the floor. He could create an explosive backcourt duo with Devin Booker. In the 80 games he played with the Hornets last season, Walker averaged 22.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals on 43.1 percent shooting from the field, and 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Why Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker had an emotional response to trade rumors – Charlotte Observer https://t.co/WW0mbGPezb pic.twitter.com/iTk5S6S9XO — Charlotte Hornets (@CHornetsNews) August 2, 2018

To acquire him from the Hornets, Fromal suggested that the Suns could send a trade package including center Tyson Chandler and two 2019 first-round picks to Charlotte for Walker. The proposed trade deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“If the Suns landed Walker, they could deploy the long-term member of the Charlotte Hornets alongside Devin Booker, Josh Jackson, Trevor Ariza and Deandre Ayton, instantly creating a team that looks like a serious playoff contender in the West. And that’s even before we mention Brandon Knight, TJ Warren, Mikal Bridges, Marquese Chriss, Dragan Bender and Richaun Holmes providing both upside and depth.”

The acquisition of Kemba Walker will undeniably give the Suns’ fans something to be excited about next season. It may not be enough for the Suns to fully dominate the Western Conference, but it could help them end their eight-year playoff drought. Meanwhile, the deal will enable the Hornets to speed up the rebuilding process using the two first-round picks. Chandler will be off the books after the 2018-19 NBA season, giving the Hornets the salary cap space to chase their target free agents in 2019 free agency.