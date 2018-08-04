Twitter Horror Fans Are Holding Their Sides After Artist Replaces ‘Halloween’s’ Michael Myers With Mike Myers

This is one horror crossover fans may not have even known they were waiting for.

Ahead of Blumhouse’s upcoming 2018 sequel, Halloween, an artist has recently rendered some hilarious photos sure to make horror fans laugh, as reported by Bloody Disgusting.

Halloween came out in 1978 and changed the face of horror forever, giving way to the ’80s slasher films. Halloween’s existence would birth Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th, Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, and various other slashers popular in the ’80s. It also launched the career of actress Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s score for the movie is one of the most instantly-recognizable in all of movie history.

But all that aside, one of the most memorable aspects of Halloween is the movie’s main antagonist, Michael Myers, who stalks teenage girls in the town of Haddonfield, Illinois.

Years later, a comedic actor from Toronto with a similar name joined the cast of NBC’s flagship sketch-comedy show, Saturday Night Live.

Actor Mike Myers went on to be wildly successful after breaking out in the movies Wayne’s World and Wayne’s World 2, based off of SNL skits and starring Dana Carver, Rob Lowe, and Tia Carrere. He later found massive success with the Austin Powers movie franchise, which currently consists of three movies. Mike Myers also voiced the green ogre known as Shrek in the children’s movie franchise from Dreamworks. Shrek spawned three successful sequels and a number of shorts and direct-to-video spinoff movies.

The similarities between Mike Myers and Michael Myers are oddly less often mentioned than one might think, though director Rob Zombie did make mention of it in 2009’s Halloween 2, a sequel to his remake of the 1978 John Carpenter classic.

Today an artist going by the Twitter handle of “Jim’llPaintIt” took proper care to illustrate some classic scenes of Halloween where he replaced the terror-inducing Michael Myers with famous Mike Myers characters from his comedic roles through time.

Halloween (1978) is getting another sequel this year, also titled Halloween. The 2018 sequel will pick up where the first movie left off and is reportedly tossing away all other sequels in the franchise.

Halloween (2018) recently received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association of America. According to Cinemablend, the movie was given the rating for “horror violence and bloody images, language, brief drug use and nudity.”

John Carpenter has returned to the Halloween franchise for this newest outing, serving as executive producer instead of writing and directing. He also composed an updated version of his iconic score for the movie.