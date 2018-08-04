WWE News: The Original nWo Of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, And Scott Hall Reunite [Photos]

New-New-New World Order...for life?

There have been a lot of rumors swirling around Hulk Hogan lately, and they have included everything from a return to WWE or even an in-ring comeback. After the WWE reinstated him to the Hall of Fame, many fans have thought he’d soon be back with the company in some form or another. While that is still up in the air, the idea of a New World Order (nWo) has really picked up steam lately and this week, it actually happened.

As of this moment, none of the three original members are under contract with WWE and it’s hard to know if they ever will be again. There has been talk of Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Hulk Hogan being brought in for a taping of the WWE Network show called Table For 3, but there hasn’t been confirmation on that either.

Hulk Hogan has recently been posting some videos on his Twitter account which actually have a cool nWo overlay to them. They actually have different static cuts and show random words like “4 Life” over them and even have the nWo music play in small snippets at times.

Wrestling Inc. has learned that there is actually something to all of those videos from Hogan, and it had to do with a reunion of the original members of the New World Order.

let me tell something brother, we had some great sushi in Miami and you know I had to shoutout my hulkamaniac bartender. I really have to get this phone checked. HH pic.twitter.com/lsihuzD321 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 1, 2018

Believe it or not, the three original members of one of the greatest wrestling factions of all time did have a reunion this week. It wasn’t just a meeting of old friends either as they came together at Hogan’s Beach Shop in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday afternoon, and fans are still trying to figure out why this happened.

It was no coincidence that they were there and all three of them had on nWo attire with the black and white shirts. On top of that, Hulk Hogan was even sporting the iconic black beard that he had when he took on his “Hollywood” persona in WCW.

An #nWo reunion? Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were all at Hogan's Beach on Thursday with a camera crew. https://t.co/NifQ7hd5Re pic.twitter.com/RGFWQv0OtK — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 3, 2018

As the bottom tweet states, the three legends were inside Hogan’s Beach Shop and accompanied by a camera crew. It is not known if it was a camera crew from WWE or one that Hogan and the guys brought in for some reason or another.

Only time will tell what the original members of the nWo were doing for their short reunion in Orlando this week, but wrestling fans can’t wait. There is always the possibility of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall coming back to WWE for an appearance or some other reason, but who knows if it will ever happen? For now, all the longtime fans can do is wait and see what’s next for the New World Order.