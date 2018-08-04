‘Sherlock’ Might Be Coming Back For A 5th Season

Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's popularity is just making it hard to schedule.

Sherlock fans have had their fingers crossed that we haven’t seen the last of the pairing of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson. Some sources have said that Sherlock was a wrap after Season 4, but even the show’s creator, Steven Moffat, says it’s not so much a matter of if but when.

Town & Country says that the more popular Sherlock gets, and the more in demand Cumberbatch and Freeman become, the harder it is to schedule a Season 5.

Initially, the buzz about a new season of Sherlock came from sources close to filming. Really close. Chris Georgiou, who runs Speedy’s Cafe, a sandwich shop near the Baker Street location, says he’s heard that the show is coming back.

“I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but I’ve heard they’ll be coming back for a fifth season.”

Moffat explains that nobody ever said that Sherlock was canceled.

“Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock – we just say the same thing all the time and it gets quoted different ways. When, I don’t know. I think maybe the time for a longer gap is upon us, I don’t know. A longer gap? They’re always long gaps!”

Mark Gatiss, who is the show’s co-creator (and also plays the role of Sherlock’s brother, Mycroft Holmes), told the media that scheduling Cumberbatch and Freeman for Season 4 was complicated, and he couldn’t imagine that it would get any easier.

“It was very, very, very difficult to schedule the fourth series in terms of Benedict’s and Martin’s availability, and everyone’s availability, so it’s not easy. It’s not a lack of will, it’s just about practicality. I think it would be nice to leave them and then come back and see what’s happened to them.”

But Bustle says that there has been buzz that Martin Freeman was not enjoying himself on Sherlock and blamed it on the pressure from fans. He commented that the show “was not fun anymore,” but then said the quote was taken out of context.

But Cumberbatch responded saying that “it’s pretty weak to blame that on fans.”

But true Sherlock fans know that the self-important sleuth has rebounded from worse predicaments than a little squabble about who is still having fun shooting the BBC/PBS show. After all, in Season 3, Sherlock actually came back from the dead to film a whole fourth season, so nothing is really insurmountable.