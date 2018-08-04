Jessica Lange Returns To ‘American Horror Story’ This September

Lange will be reprising a fan-favorite character from a previous season.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is set to premiere on September 12, 2018, and will be the eighth season overall. Jessica Lange’s performance in Season 1, American Horror Story: Murder House, was critically lauded and one of the elements making American Horror Story such a hit for FX. Lange parted ways with American Horror Story in Season 4 of the series, American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Apparently three seasons without Jessica Lange was too many, as fans of the popular series have finally been appeased. According to the Hollywood Reporter, it has been officially confirmed that Jessica Lange will return to American Horror Story, for Season 8.

Not only will Lange return to the series, she’ll also be reprising her original role from Season 1 as Constance Langdon, the clever and cruel southern belle who fans and critics couldn’t get enough of in that first season.

Show creator Ryan Murphy was not the one to deliver the news to reporters, instead it was one of the lead actresses from the series, Sarah Paulson, who announced the highly-anticipated return.

“I have the great pleasure of saying, yes, [Jessica Lange] will be back.”

Paulson has been in every season of American Horror Story, going all the way back to the series’ first.

Sarah Paulson has appeared in every season of American Horror Story. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

In American Horror Story: Asylum, the show’s second season, Paulson took on a more prominent role as Lana Winters, a writer unjustly committed to a deeply horrifying mental hospital known as Briarcliff.

Season 8, or, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, is reported to be a season that will crossover into Seasons 1 and 3, officially intertwining the plots of Coven and Murder House. As of the end of Season 7, each episode was self-contained, as each season tells a new story with a new set of characters, though much of the cast has returned from season to season.

American Horror Story is known for pushing the boundaries of network television, producing some of the most shocking images ever aired on television, particularly in the show’s second season, American Horror Story: Asylum. To date, Asylum remains American Horror Story‘s most critically lauded season, touting an 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 88 percent.

It has also been recently announced that despite rumors, American Horror Story will not be ending with Apocalypse, as it has officially been renewed through Season 10.

Jessica Lange’s return as Constance Langdon will occur in the season’s sixth episode and not as a lead character.