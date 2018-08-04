Iggy Azalea Celebrates ‘Survive The Summer’ Release In See-Through Shirt And Barely-There Bottoms

Rapper Iggy Azalea finally released her sophomore LP, and she’s in full-on celebration mode. The star took to Instagram several times today, and her latest post leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

After six years, the “Fancy” singer finally had a new album drop after about a one month delay. The LP only has six tracks and runs a total of just over 15 minutes. Joining Azalea on the record are rappers Tyga and Wiz Khalifa on tracks “Kream” and “OMG” respectively.

In the absolutely, outrageously not safe for work (NSFW) Instagram post, the “Tokyo Snow Trip” singer wears tiny black panties and a completely see-through T-shirt that shows her breasts. She didn’t caption the image, but the front of the shirt said, “she’s lost control.” The rapper stood in front of a wall with three skateboards with one tattooed arm above her head, and her hip jutted out. Her shoulder length blonde hair fell in waves around her face.

In mere minutes, the rapper’s unconventional post garnered hundreds of thousands of replies and likes, with many fans believing that either Instagram or the star herself would soon remove the picture.

One follower even made a play on the lyrics from a Biggie Smalls’ song, “Hypnotize,” commenting, “Iggy Iggy Iggy can’t you see. Sometimes ya pics just hypnotize me.”

Before she posted the image, Azalea posted another picture of herself in a yellow tube top, and matching panties, which she captioned with lyrics from one of her songs, “Tryna stop me is a witch hunt… #SurviveTheSummer.” She posed in front of the same wall of skateboards with her hands above her head holding her hair back. She completed the look with a breezy, colorful shirt around her shoulders and opened to the front.

Earlier, in her Instagram story, the elated entertainer shared a video clip of some beautiful flowers that the “other Iggy,” Iggy Rosales, sent her in congratulations for the album’s release. Before that, her story featured a risque photoshoot of the singer posing with a huge neon green Prada bag, high heels, and nothing else.

It’s been quite the day for the rapper after several years of controversy and issues preventing her from releasing more than just a few collaborations with others. While her fans appear to enjoy Survive The Summer, a review from Vulture declared that the release certainly isn’t the comeback they expected from the once chart-topping star.