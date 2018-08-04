Lauren And Josiah Duggar Reveal Honeymoon Destination Taken Straight From A Classic Movie

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are enjoying time alone in another country.

Another Duggar wedding is behind us, and now Josiah Duggar is honeymooning with his new wife, Lauren. The two got hitched on June 30, and by the looks of it, they are still enjoying their time away. Where did they go? The answer comes straight from the couple themselves in a new video clip that was posted on the official Duggar Family website.

Josiah and Lauren revealed that they are currently in Austria. It has apparently been the place that the new bride has always dreamed of going and her new husband has delivered. They are enjoying the sights and sounds of Austria, which is sure to be aired soon on TLC’s Counting On. In the video clip, the reality TV couple share that they are in Vienna. Josiah said that this is Lauren’s first time in Europe. He is happy to be sharing this with her, as he wrote on the Duggar blog.

“We are having a wonderful time on our honeymoon in beautiful Austria! Coming here has always been a dream of Lauren’s and I am so thankful that I am here witnessing it with her! We are amazed by the beautiful scenery God has created. This really is a trip of a lifetime!”

They will be headed to Salzburg, Austria, as well. Lauren admitted that seeing Si, as she calls him, dressed up as a true Austrian boy is a highlight of the trip. A photo was flashed of the two of them in traditional Austrian garb. Apparently, they chose the country because of Lauren’s love for The Sound of Music. She told People that she has always loved the scenery and the traditional clothing, as well as the culture. The newest Mrs. Duggar expressed how she feels about traveling to Austria and getting to meet the people there.

“Travel like this reminds me that people everywhere are really the same, even if the culture and some experiences are different. People everywhere want joy, happiness, good things for their children and so much more. This trip makes me love people more and desire to deliver God’s love and care to people more than ever before.”

Duggar fans are already contemplating that Josiah and Lauren will be making a baby announcement very soon. It is likely, considering how fast Joe and Kendra got pregnant, as well as Joy and Austin. For now though, they are having the time of their lives seeing the beautiful scenery and learning the history of Austria.

Be sure to watch the new season of Counting On, which airs on Mondays on TLC. They may just show some clips of their amazing honeymoon, or the network could just make viewers wait until next season, if there is one.