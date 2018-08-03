Hayden Panettiere And Wladimir Klitschko Break Up

Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko have decided to break up and end their engagement, according to E! News.

The source told E! News, “At this point, Hayden is single and she and Wladimir are co-parents to Kaya. Kaya is primarily with her dad and his family in Europe and Florida. They also spend time together as a family with Hayden. Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other’s lives and will continue to be. Hayden is back in Los Angeles and figuring out what’s next.”

Just one month ago, the pair were vacationing in Greece with their 3-year-old daughter, Kaya. Hayden typically doesn’t wear her ring — she didn’t in Greece — but a source said, “Hayden was not wearing a ring, but they are definitely a couple. They were affectionate and smiling as they walked around town. They had dinner by the water and he had his arm around her.”

In 2016, pictures of Hayden surfaced without a ring and split rumors started brewing. Hayden was quick to shut them down by posting on social media, “Missing rings don’t mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family.”

Hayden and Wladimir first started dating in 2009. According to the Nashville star, the two of them first met at an event for a mutual friend’s coffee table book launch.

“I know that I’m small, but he’s large. That’s how we met,” she explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I said, ‘You’re huge.’ And he said, ‘You’re tiny.’ And that was it.”

Though they were engaged for years and have a daughter, Hayden was in no rush to walk down the aisle. She told British Cosmopolitan, “We are very laid-back about the wedding plans; we don’t want to rush anything. We want the day to be fun, happy and stress-free. Growing up, the thought of not getting married never crossed my mind. It was always: I’m going to get married and then I’m going to have a family.”

The pair seem to be fine co-parenting their daughter and are just taking time to figure out the future.

Hayden can be seen in the film Berlin, I Love You, out later this year. It is the latest installment of the Cities of Love franchise. Her show Nashville is still streaming on Hulu.