Father Catches Creep Taking Pictures Under His Daughter’s Skirt In Target, Goes On The Attack

A dad in California stopped a creep who followed his daughter around a Target and took pictures of her under her skirt, the store’s surveillance footage revealed.

According to a New York Post report, the 29-year-old male suspect, Jorge A. Ibarra, Jr., took pictures of many women who wore skirts in the store last Sunday. However, one dad, Ismael Duarte, did not let him get away with taking pictures of his teenaged daughter standing in a checkout line.

“I’m pissed off that I didn’t do more than I did but I wish I would have because I’m so angry. If you’re watching, just know you messed with the wrong family, that’s all I got to say,” Duarte said in an interview.

Duarte kicked the phone out of Ibarra’s hand, and he chased the man out of the store, even tackling him at one point. Although the suspect fled, Duarte managed to get a photo of Ibarra driving away in his silver sedan, which helped police.

The worried dad noticed the suspect acting strangely in the store, and at one point, he saw Ibarra put his phone in camera mode around his daughter, which is one of the reasons he remained so alert during the outing.

Good Samaritan tackles upskirt photography suspect at a Target in Cypress. Police believe Jorge Anthony Ibarra Jr. took pictures up women's skirts at a Target in Cerritos earlier the same day. https://t.co/hzCe6Fhfz1 pic.twitter.com/h1x120zIjL — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 2, 2018

On Wednesday, police arrested Ibarra citing invasion of privacy charges. They booked him in an Orange County jail, and he has a bond of $25,000. The man also faces the possibility of charges relating to committing the same crime at another Target in Cerritos.

“It’s very disgusting. It’s disgusting that he knew exactly what he was doing. If he went to different Targets to do this, how many other stores did he go to?” Angelica Duarte, the mother of the teenaged girl said.

Sadly, a quick search of Twitter shows that this type of thing happens to women often, and people post it on the popular social media network using names like “creep shots” and others. Pictures of women on the streets, at stores, at the beach, or anywhere really can make it onto these accounts and online forums. Often, the photographers have the law on their side because the women are in public places.

However, in this case, the girl was a minor. Plus, people have the expectation of privacy under their clothing, and Ibarra attempted to take pictures under their skirts. Cypress police ask anybody who feels they may have been a victim of Ibarra to call them at (714) 229-6631.

According to a CBS report, Target released a statement about the incident.

“At Target, the safety and security of our guests is very important to us and we have no tolerance for this behavior in our stores. Immediately upon learning of these recent incidents, our teams called police to investigate and shared video footage with them. We will continue to help law enforcement in any ways that we can be of support to their investigation.”