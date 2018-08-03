Tristan Thompson’s Ex, Lani Blair, Flaunts Bikini Body, While Khloe Rocks Weight Loss

'Working out is like my sanctuary and it's my form of therapy,' Khloe said.

Lani Blair, the former mistress of Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, showed off her enviable bikini body on Instagram. Meanwhile, Khloe flaunted her impressive 33-pound, post-baby weight loss.

Blair showcased her bombshell curves in an orange bikini that accentuated her tiny waist, flawless skin, and toned physique. Lani’s Instagram fans lavished praise on the brunette beauty.

“That color looks great on you,” one follower commented. Another chimed in, “Very beautiful pic.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Lani shot to fame in April, 2018, after multiple media outlets outed her as the former mistress of NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been dating Khloe since September, 2016. Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child, daughter True Thompson, in April, 2018.

Tristan Will Return To Cleveland When NBA Season Starts

While there were rumors that Khloe and Tristan would get engaged and eventually marry, their relationship has been marred by reports that he allegedly cheated on her with numerous women.

Lani Blair and Tristan were photographed outside a Manhattan hotel in April, and a video caught them kissing. Tristan and Khloe have since apparently reconciled, but there are multiple reports that their relationship is rocky due to his alleged cheating.

Thompson is spending the summer in Los Angeles, but will return to Cleveland once the NBA season starts.

The happiest color is orange???? @fashionnova???? A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Aug 2, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Lani Blair’s striking good looks and sexy bikini body have fueled false reports that she was a stripper.

The 28-year-old model was actually a bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York, when she met Tristan Thompson. Blair did not strip, or work the pole, according to the Grio.

Heliophilia… A post shared by Lani Blair (@laniblair) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has been hard at work this summer to lose the baby weight. She recently revealed that she has lost more than 33 pounds since giving birth in April.

Khloe’s weight loss secrets were twice-daily workouts and a low-carb diet, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

‘Working Out Is Therapy’

Kardashian said she exercises not only to lose weight, but to feel better emotionally.

“Working out is like my sanctuary and it’s my form of therapy,” she told Marie Claire. “It’s not even about a weight number. I don’t care about that. It’s really centered me.”

Good American Icon Outfit out NOW!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 3, 2018 at 11:34am PDT

Kardashian’s workouts typically include cardio exercise, calisthenics, and weightlifting. The reality TV star recently discovered a new workout that she’s now crazy about.

“I love, love, love to box!” Khloe gushed. “I think it’s such great cardio and you distract yourself, so you don’t really realize you’re doing cardio. I also love circuit-training because you can focus in on something. It’s so cool.”