Watch Hamilton Tiger-Cats Vs. Montreal Alouettes Live Stream: Johnny Manziel Comeback In CFL, Start Time

Johnny Manziel plays his first pro football game in almost three years as he starts at QB for the CFL's Montreal Alouettes against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

For the first time since December 27, 2015, as the Inquisitr reported, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel will set foot on a professional football field as a starting quarterback, when the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats — the team that signed Manziel earlier this year, but never played him — in a Week Eight CFL East Division showdown that will live stream from Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Though he signed a $112,000 contract — considerably above the CFL average $80,000 per year player salary, SEC Country reports — with the Tiger-Cats earlier this year, he never got in a game as the team chose to stick with established starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli through the Cats’ first five games. Hamilton then made a full commitment to Masoli, a former Oregon Ducks QB who led that team to the 2010 Rose Bowl, as the New York Times recounted.

The Tiger-Cats traded Manziel to divisional rival Montreal on July 22 for a package including two first-round draft picks, ESPN reported. After a week learning the team’s system, Manziel on Friday will take the first step on what he hopes will be his road back to the National Football League.

Manziel was picked in the first round, 22nd overall, by the Cleveland Browns in the 2014 NFL Draft, as the Dallas Morning News recalled in a recent profile of the former Texas A&M sensation known as “Johnny Football.” But due to a series of injuries and, more notably, off-the-field troubles that Manziel later attributed to bipolar disorder and alcoholism, as the New York Post reports, his NFL career crashed and burned after just two tumultuous seasons.

Johnny Manziel (l) never got into a game for the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who chose to stick with QB Jeremiah Masoli (r). Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 23,400-seat Percival Molson Memorial Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, on Friday, August 3.

While Manziel was blocked at the Hamilton quarterback position by Masoli, who was on a CFL record tear of nine-straight 300-yard passing games dating back to the 2017 season, the Sporting News reported, he did get into a pair of preseason contests for Hamilton, in which he completed 21 of 31 passes with a touchdown. Manziel also gained 19 yards on the ground, per Sports Illustrated.

