Mila Kunis Not Down To Act Alongside Ashton Kutcher Ever Again, Says It Would Be ‘Weird’

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have both gone on to enjoy successful Hollywood careers since starring alongside each other in That ’70s Show. It’s been over 10 years since they portrayed on-and-off couple Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, and since that time, the two fell in love in real life, got married, and had kids.

As a reboot of the former Fox sitcom doesn’t appear likely, fans are left to wonder if they’ll ever get to see the couple appear on-screen together again. Well, fans can now officially stop wondering as E! News has reported that The Spy Who Dumped Me actress shot down any hopes of that ever happening as she feels it would now be “weird.”

During a sneak-peek of her upcoming interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist on Friday, Kunis, 34, addressed the possibility of acting alongside now-husband Kutcher, 40.

“Probably not going to happen,” she stated. “I can’t look at him and not be like, ‘What are you doing?’…No, it’s weird,” she added.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress explains that since getting married, she and The Ranch actor have become very astute when it comes to the other’s acting and are now aware of even the smallest of details.

“In a scene with him I was like ‘Oh I see you acting.’ Like I can catch it…and he looked at me and was like ‘What’s that face you make?’ And I was like ‘We can’t do this. We can’t be together in a scene.’…You can catch each other on like the weird shtick so to speak.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kunis recently opened up about her and Kutcher’s relationship when it first began. As it turns out, their love story started out and turned out the same way their respective films, Friends With Benefits and No Strings Attached, did.

“We hooked up for three months. And just like our movies, one of us caught feelings,” she said.

Kunis revealed that it was she who quite possibly “caught feelings” first as Kutcher was apparently seeing someone. When the Black Swan actress decided to come clean about her feelings, the Jobs actor reciprocated those feelings and “persisted” in asking Kunis to move in with him.

The couple wed in 2015 and recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in July. They have two children together, a daughter, Wyatt, 4, and a son, Dimitri, 1.

While fans might find the news that Kunis doesn’t wish to act with Kutcher in the indefinite future saddening, there is a trade-off that might boost their spirits.

On a more exciting note, Kunis revealed that she would definitely be up for starring alongside Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn again for a potential third Bad Moms feature if it is “done right without being rushed.”

Fans can watch Kunis’ entire interview with Willie Geist this weekend on NBC.

Kunis’ latest comedy-action film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, co-starring Kate McKinnon and Justin Theroux, is now in theaters.