‘General Hospital’ Casting Comings & Goings: Big Arrivals & Departures Come During Week Of August 6 [Spoilers]

'General Hospital' spoilers hint that familiar faces will return during the coming week, but a big departure is on the way too

General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 6 tease that there are big developments coming that fans won’t want to miss. There’s been a lot of action playing out on multiple Port Charles storylines this past week and there are some key comings and goings on the horizon.

As the Inquisitr shared, actress Chloe Lanier has confirmed her upcoming exit as Nelle Benson. While an exact final airdate for Lanier hasn’t been noted, the buzz is that she’ll wrap up her time in Port Charles during the week of August 6. However, it sounds as if the door will be open for a possible return down the road.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Leslie Charleson will finally pop back up as Monica Quartermaine again and that begins this coming week as well. It was revealed a few weeks ago that she had finally healed from her injury enough to begin filming again, and now her new scenes are about to air.

Finola Hughes’ Anna is also about to get some screen time. Hughes took an extended vacation this summer and now Finn and Robert have figured out that she was kidnapped. Finola had recently hinted that she might be returning to the set to start filming again, and now General Hospital spoilers detail that she’ll also be brought into the mix of things during the week of August 6.

General Hospital spoilers have also detailed that Donna Mills is soon returning as Madeleine Reeves, Genie Francis is returning as Laura, and Lexi Ainsworth’s Kristina is headed back to Port Charles. However, it looks like all of those returns are still just a bit down the road yet. In addition, it’s been revealed that Vinessa Antoine will leave as Jordan this summer, but a new actress will be brought in to take over the role.

In terms of arrivals, teasers emerged not long ago that an actor named Owen Saxon had been cast for an unnamed role on General Hospital. Little else had come out about this casting, although some people speculated that Saxon might be coming on as a recast for the character of Dante.

Now, however, it appears that Saxon’s role has been revealed. General Hospital fans have been buzzing about the man who got into the elevator just after Finn during Friday’s episode and it looks like it’s Saxon. The actor teased via his Instagram page that viewers should start looking out for him on the show now and he’ll seemingly be around for a good portion of the month.

Saxon’s role seems to be that of a thug or henchman connected to Anna’s kidnapper. The mystery boss who was revealed when Saxon’s character got Finn to a hidden location noted that he needed Finn’s medical skills to help take care of his special patient. General Hospital spoilers hint that Finn will try to resist helping despite the demands he’s facing and fans are curious to see where this heads.

Stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers regarding what to expect during the week of August 6. These summer storylines are really heating up and it sounds as if there’s plenty of juicy stuff still ahead.