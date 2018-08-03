‘Big Brother 20’ Week 6 Spoilers: Nominees For Eviction Revealed

Who did the new HOH put up for eviction?

Week 6 spoilers for Season 20 of Big Brother are rolling in as the new Head of Household has named their two nominees for eviction. Thursday night’s episode of BB saw the crowning of Angela Rummans as the new HOH after winning a memory challenge. Viewers of the show were also let in on the new power affecting the game, the Hacker Competition, which the Inquisitr previously reported on.

The nomination ceremony took place Friday morning as Angela named her two houseguests for eviction. According to live feeds Twitter account, Angela nominated Scottie Salton and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry for eviction. The account also noted that Scottie is Angela’s pawn, but doesn’t explain if Rockstar is the true target or not. There were discussions on the live feeds before the nomination ceremony of backdooring Bayleigh after her drama-filled HOH in Week 5.

Shortly after the feeds went live after the nomination ceremony, they went back down again likely for the Hacker Competition. Everyone will get to compete in the new competition, and the winner can pull themselves off the block and/or choose the players for the veto competition. It has been noted on the Big Brother Updates Twitter feed that if the winner of the Hacker Competition is one of the nominees and they pull themselves down, but that does not mean they are safe for the week. While the competition winner will name a replacement nominee, they can be put up a second time after the Veto meeting as yet another replacement nominee.

Rockstar and Scottie have been nominated for eviction. Sonja Flemming / CBS

For now, the plan among the houseguests is to throw the Hacker Competition to Sam Bledsoe who has vowed to not use the power of taking someone off the block and will keep things the same in the house. Sam has made it clear she wants the houseguests to remain in power of their games and doesn’t want the Hacker Competition to shake anything up.

Have a question for the new HOH? Tweet it and #BBAngela may answer! #BB20 pic.twitter.com/mZJwPw4x7A — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 3, 2018

This plan has already been foiled as Rockstar plans on winning the competition to remove herself from the block, and to put her Big Brother nemesis, Brett Robinson, on the block for the third time. The house seems to be over Rockstar as much of the chatter in the house over the last few days has revolved disdain for her. Even her alliance members, Bayleigh Dayton and Haleigh Broucher, have admitted their feelings have changed for her as they believe all Rockstar does is follow them around the house.

Rockstar to Faysal- If I win the hacker thing, I am taking myself off and I am putting Brett up #BB20 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 3, 2018

For full details on the Hacker Competition and the power it contains, watch Big Brother this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.