Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Flew Economy To Get To The French Riviera

The royal couple took a British Airways flight to go to Nice to celebrate New Years, according to 'The Express'

The British royal family puts a lot of effort into making themselves seem normal, even though they are extraordinarily rich and privileged. But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem particularly committed to keeping up this facade. The Express reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew in economy class to get to the French Riviera on a secret trip before they were married.

According to The Express, the royals tried to hide their identities with their fashion choice. Meghan reportedly wore a black beanie while Prince Harry wore a baseball cap to hide his signature red hair. They reportedly sat near the plane’s bathroom and were accompanied by a number of bodyguards.

Royals, They’re Just Like Us

But the choice to travel on a commercial airline isn’t strange for the royal family. The Express notes that they typically do so when the trip is a personal one. They are not allowed to mix business with pleasure and going on personal trips after official outings goes against royal protocol. The rule was instituted in 2004 because Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew, took personal trips after his official royal engagements overseas.

Per The Express, Prince Harry also technically broke the rule when he visited Meghan in Toronto after his Caribbean tour in 2017. But Harry reportedly paid for the ticket himself.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Coder Dojo and learned about Scratch and Makey Makey during their Royal visit to Ireland! #RoyalVisitIreland #MakeyMakey pic.twitter.com/699fZGIKW0 — Fair Chance Learning (@FCLEdu) July 31, 2018

There’s no telling if Prince Harry and Meghan will be traveling in economy class again. They are scheduled to go on an official tour of the Commonwealth later this year. The Mirror reports that the royal couple will head to New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, and Tonga in the fall.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries’ respective governments,” Kensington Palace’s official statement read. “The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss in public, the whole world SWOONS. ???? pic.twitter.com/xGGEGV0eYE — InStyle (@InStyle) July 26, 2018

Both Harry and Meghan have been named Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors by Queen Elizabeth. But their Commonwealth visits conveniently fall in line with the scheduling of his passion project, The Invictus Games. The Games are an Olympics-styled tournament for wounded war veterans. This year’s event will take place in Australia.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are visiting Belfast today for their first official joint visit to Northern Ireland. pic.twitter.com/vzizD09LYF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2018

There are also reports that Meghan and Harry plan to visit the United States. Us Weekly reports that there are plans for them to touch down in the former actress’s home country in the spring of 2019. The itinerary is not set in stone yet, but there are rumors that they will head to her home state of California and to New York as well. Us Weekly’s source also hints that they may visit the Obama Foundation in Chicago, but who knows if that will happen now that Donald Trump is president. Speaking of Trump, the source did not indicate whether there are plans for the royals to visit the White House.