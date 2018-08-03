‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, August 6: Summer Puts The Heat On Billy

As Phyllis and Billy's relationship falls apart, Summer steps up her game.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, August 6, bring extreme controversy for Genoa City as Devon takes action against Lily, Summer ups her seduction game with Billy, and Victor leans on Nate.

It should come as no big surprise, but Summer (Hunter King) works harder to seduce Billy (Jason Thompson), according to She Knows Soaps. Ever since she realized her mom had a one night stand, Summer can smell blood, and now she’s going in for the kill with Billy. Even though Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) felt determined to work things out with Billy after realizing that she’d messed things up too, it looks like her efforts could be too little, too late thanks to her daughter’s scheming.

Buckle up for a wild ride because it looks like Summer pulls out all the stops with her wiles and in the end, she may end up winning over her mother’s boyfriend, despite the fact that Billy said he’d never do anything like that with her. Never say never — especially in Genoa City. Anything can happen there.

Meanwhile, Devon takes action after he finds Cane (Daniel Goddard) in his penthouse urging Shauna (Camryn Munn) to keep Lily’s (Christel Khalil) running the red light and causing the accident under wraps. Devon does not even care about keeping the peace at all. All he cares about is vengeance right now. He’s hurting terribly, and instead of drawing close to his family, he’s lashing out in a very hurtful way.

Next week on #YR, tension builds in Genoa City. You won’t want to miss it! pic.twitter.com/e1sEl1aVyW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 3, 2018

While Lily made a huge mistake, Devon’s anger and grief is causing him to push harder than he might normally push. Somebody must be blamed for Hilary and the baby’s deaths, and Devon believes that blame falls squarely on his sister. Never mind the fact that any number of things led to Hilary and Lily being in the car at that exact moment with such animosity. In fact, one of those things is the fact that Hilary and Devon had an affair when Hilary was married to Devon’s dad, Neil (Kristoff St. John).

Finally, Victor (Eric Braeden) needs Nate’s (Brooks Darnell) assistance. He and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are gearing up to be Genoa City’s top power couple again, but Victor worries about his wife’s stress level. He knows something is up, and he knows that Nikki could have a relapse with her MS symptoms at any time. He needs Nate to help ensure that Nikki is in top health so that they can continue to enjoy their renewed relationship.

