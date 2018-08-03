Steph and Alysha Curry's son Canon is showing off how adorable he is in a new shot shared on his mom's Instagram page

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha welcomed their third child a month ago and fans have seen just a few glimpses of little Canon on their social media. Until now, Canon’s full face hadn’t been shared, but that changed as Ayesha shared a couple of photos to celebrate the little guy’s one-month birthday.

Steph and Ayesha Curry already have two daughters, Riley and Ryan, and Canon surprised them a month ago with an early arrival. This week, Ayesha shared a photo of Canon via her Instagram and marveled over how he’s been with the family for a month already.

Curry noted that she is “just so in love” with the little guy and she teased that her husband now has some competition in her world due to adorable Canon. The first shot in the post shows Canon with his eyes open, looking right at the camera, and this is the best photo fans have seen yet. There’s a second photo in the Instagram post and in this one he’s sleeping and seems to have a hint of a grin on his face.

A week ago, Ayesha shared a photo on Instagram showing her with Canon in a wrap, just the corner of his face and one little fist visible. Curry opened up about how that day was the baby’s actual due date, and that it had been an interesting few weeks getting used to being a family of five.

Ayesha admitted that there have been some struggles since Canon’s arrival, both with his four-week early arrival and with some breastfeeding challenges. Curry said she was just trying to keep things real and she acknowledged that she was full of emotion that day. At the same time, she was working to soak up all of her baby goodness and noted that she loves that new baby smell.

In the midst of all of this, Steph and Ayesha also just celebrated their anniversary. They’ve been married for seven years now, and she jokingly thanked him via an Instagram post for “reluctantly color coordinating” with her on a weekly basis. Curry thanked her husband for encouraging her and for being a great example to their kids.

Fans of Steph and Ayesha adore every update she posts about the kids, and this new photo of Canon has been especially popular in the day since it went up. It looks like, despite some challenges in this first month since his arrival, that the family is doing very well and fans cannot wait to see more of this adorable baby boy as he ages.