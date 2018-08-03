Michael Avenatti Goes After Sean Hannity On ‘The View’

According to The Daily Beast, Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti trolled Sean Hannity on his first appearance as a guest host on The View Friday morning.

The View co-host Joy Behar first introduced Avenatti as “the only person Donald Trump fears more than Robert Mueller,” adding that she also thinks Sean Hannity might be scared of him.

Behar then went on to ask the guest host why Sean Hannity has so far dismissed the idea of debating Avenatti on his Fox News show Hannity.

Avenatti told Behar that Sean “talks a very good game,” but “when it really comes down to it he doesn’t want anyone on his show to challenge him. ”

According to Avenatti, Hannity informally invited the attorney onto his show after spotting him at the annual “35 Most Powerful People in Media” party back in April, but ultimately never followed through. “Sean, if you’re watching, you know, let’s go, have me on your show, let’s talk about it,” Avenatti said.

“I think it’d be a great show,” he added. “The ratings would be good. And I think the American people would probably learn a lot about the case and the facts.”

After Behar reiterated that Hannity appears to be afraid of Avenatti, guest hot Ana Navarro chimed in to offer up another possible explanation, and going on to claim that President Donald Trump himself is the real reason why Hannity has refused to have Avenatti on his show, since Trump is such a fan of Hannity and his show. “At this point Sean Hannity’s program is basically state-sponsored media,” Navarro suggested. “We know Donald Trump watches it. We know he’s got almost unfettered access to Donald Trump.”

“And,” she added, “I don’t think Donald Trump would like to see Michael Avenatti having that platform.”

Willing to meet Hannity halfway, Avenatti suggested that Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani could accompany him on the show, so both “sides” could clearly and comfortably make their own arguments.

Behar, however, told Avenatti, “That’s kind of not a fair fight,” but added, “you still have all your marbles.”

Navarro then went on to jokingly refer to Avenatti as the “Holy Spirit,” saying, “You are all places at all times. Right. I mean, I do. I see you all over cable news,” proceeding to ask him more seriously when he has time to actually be a lawyer.

While Behar attempted to jump to Avenatti’s defense by claiming that he’s “saving the country,” Avenatti simply claimed that, while he’s thankful for the media’s support, “This is a two-pronged fight. Let’s be clear about this. This is a fight not only in the court of law, but also the court of public opinion.”