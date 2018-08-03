Kylie Jenner Is Celebrating New Travis Scott Album By Posting Images Of Herself In His Merchandise

With the release of Travis Scott’s new album, Kylie Jenner has chosen to celebrate and promote it in the best way she could think of, which is by posting pictures of herself wearing Scott’s Astroworld merchandise, reports Page Six. Jacques Berman Webster II, or as he is professionally known, Travis Scott, 26, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He and Jenner have a baby girl together, born in February. The couple announced the news via Instagram, and it seems to be their perfect outlet for reaching out to fans. Kylie is now utilizing the Instagram to promote her partner’s album.

Kylie is looking gorgeous in the photo, with her black tresses blurred as she fluffs her fringe. The t-shirt with the Astroworld image on the front is black, and she has it tied up in a knot around her slender waist. Kylie is also wearing a fanny pack and what looks like leather pants in the picture.

On Thursday night, the reality star turned mogul congratulated her boyfriend publicly on Instagram, posting two pictures of herself after having joined Scott in Chicago for the album release party following the rapper’s performance at Lollapalooza.

“You didn’t have to go this hard baby,” Kylie wrote on her Insta to Scott.

“Astroworld just dropped and it’s the craziest ride of my life.”

The happy couple were seen dancing to the album cut “R.I.P SICKO” at the extravaganza in Chicago, where a gigantic inflatable model of Scott’s head floated, just like the image of said inflatable head that is featured on Scott’s album cover. Being as the party was for adults, naturally the pair’s daughter, Stormi — now 6-months-old — was nowhere in sight. Although, his daughter is mentioned several times on the album. One verse in “SICK MODE,” has artist raping, “Passes to my daughter, Imma show her what it took / Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b**ches shook.”

Despite Kylie and Scott’s apparent happiness at the album’s release, the album is seeing much controversy. The rapper was accused of transphobia after news hit fans and non-fans that Amanda Lepore had been excluded from the final version of Scott’s album, for the “Night” cover. This apparently happened even though Lepore had originally been part of the photograph and some are calling it transphobia, cites BET.

According to unnamed sourced at TMZ, it is claimed that Scott says he was never even aware that Lepore was in the photograph since the editing happened via the hands of photographer David LaChapelle.