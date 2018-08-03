Kim Kardashian Shares Darling Photo Of Daughter Chicago And Niece True Saying ‘Best Friends For Life!’

According to Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post, her daughter Chicago found her best friend for life in her cousin, True.

The Instagram star posted a snap of her daughter, 6-months-old, with her cousin True looking happy on Friday afternoon. Khloe Kardashian’s 3-month-old daughter seems to be enjoying spending time with her cousin.

“Best friends for life!” Kardashian West captioned the sweet moment. The famous children were laying on their stomachs next to one another on what appeared to be a soft white play mat with toys hanging from it. The accessorized cousins, dressed in Yeezy-approved neutrals, were looking in front of them as something caught their ever fleeting attention.

Kardashian, 34, said in an interview with People Magazine, that she leans on her older sister for parenting advice while being a new mom to baby True with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“You get so much advice when you are becoming a new mom,” said the Good American designer. “I have to say that Kim probably has given the best advice because she’s not judgmental about any of it. She offers up different ideas and either you take it or leave it and that’s okay.”

Fans across Instagram flooded the mother of three’s Friday post with loving comments about the two babies.

“They’re so adorable!” a fan wrote of the cousins. While other fans wondered where their cousin Stormi was for the adorable photo op.

The photo was not the first time Chicago and True captured Instagram’s attention in a post together, or will it be the last. In June, Kardashian West shared a photo of herself, her sister, and their baby girls to wish Kardashian a happy birthday when she turned 34.

“Happy Birthday to one of my favorite souls on this planet!” Kardashian West, 37, wrote on Instagram. “This year you have shown strength like non other. I admire you for always following your heart.”

With their daughters on their laps, smiling at the camera, the continued to write.

“I love seeing you as a mom and can not wait for the years ahead. Let’s celebrate you today! I love you to infinity!”

The sisters are extremely close, with Kardashian West standing up for her sister’s relationship to Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview, according to Cosmopolitan. Saying her motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy, the fashion icon said, “So we’ll support that.”

Last month, Kardashian revealed in her app that True has play dates with her cousins often, according to ET.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible!” Khloe wrote. “Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue!”