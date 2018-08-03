Ariana Grande Becomes Fiance Pete Davidson’s Personal Nurse After He Gets Injured

Davidson sliced his finger while working on Machine Gun Kelly's new music video.

Pete Davidson just might be the luckiest guy in the world. Not only is his career on a high note right now, but he’s also engaged to mega pop star Ariana Grande, and if something bad were to happen to him, fans can rest assured that the “God Is A Woman” singer would be by his side to make it better. Such was the case when Grande stepped in to be the Saturday Night Live star’s personal nurse after he injured his finger.

On Friday, ET reported that Davidson, 24, had unexpectedly sliced one of his fingers while he was working on the set of Machine Gun Kelly’s music video for his new single, “LOCO.” Grande, 25, posted a black-and-white photo to her Instagram Story showing herself tending to her shirtless fiancé’s injury over a sink.

“My baby sliced his finger in Colson’s video so I fixed it,” Grande explained in the photo.

The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer also gave Machine Gun Kelly, 28, a little shout-out in the photo as well writing, “Congrats @machinegunkelly we all love u.”

The “Bad Things” rapper whose real name is, Colson Baker, and Davidson are currently in upstate New York shooting their upcoming film, Big Time Adolescence. During some down time, the two shot the music video, which was released on Thursday.

Grande and Davidson recently sparked panic among their fans when the comedian deleted all the photos from his Instagram and fans immediately assumed the worst. However, Davidson was quick to clear the air stating that due to all the negativity, he had decided to ditch social media for the time being.

While the “Into You” singer didn’t exactly go as far as to get rid of all of her photos on her Instagram, she told her fans via Twitter that she was going to be taking a step back from her social media time as well and while she had deactivated her Instagram for a little over a week, she has since resumed activity.

The couple got engaged in June after dating for only a few weeks and while the rest of the world was shocked, a source revealed to ET at the time that “having that one special person” is something Grande has been “dreaming” about since her teenage years.

“Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15. During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person.”

It definitely seems that the “Break Free” singer’s dream came true with Davidson and when their big day comes, it turns out Grande already has another special someone in mind to be the one to give her away.

“She used to talk about her brother [Frankie] walking her down the aisle and giving her away. They are really close and she felt he would be the perfect man to do that,” the source said.

The couple has yet to announce when they will be getting married, but multiple sources have stated that they are in no rush.