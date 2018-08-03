Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Stepping Out Of The Spotlight Following Family Drama

The newlyweds do what they can to protect their private lives, including insisting that their friends not talk to the media.

A new marriage to a prince is bound to draw attention. Add to that the family drama that Meghan Markle has been experiencing lately, and it can feel like living under a spotlight. According to Vanity Fair, that’s just what Prince Harry fears for his new bride, so they may step out of that spotlight for a while. In fact, the pair’s last public appearance was last week at a charity polo match, and they aren’t expected to be performing any public duties again until September. After the whirlwind of activity and the pressure of Markle’s family drama, the newlyweds can use a break.

Meghan and Harry actually spend much more time at a country cottage they are renting on the Great Tew Estate than they do in London. Surveillance cameras are said to be everywhere, and armed guards serve as protection. A friend who spoke to VF said it gives them the way of life they prefer.

“They are enjoying a low-key and very domesticated start to married life. Harry’s not around that much anymore. Meghan likes him to keep his diary clear at the weekends so they can be together in the countryside.”

‘There's no chance now!' Reconciliation btwn Meghan Markle and her father will never happen, reveals friend who says problems existed before she met Prince Harry. Do you think #MeghanMarkle should reconcile or stay estranged? #EverybodyTalks pic.twitter.com/A76kQgn4tw — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) August 2, 2018

The locals are aware of the location of the home shared by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but they respect their privacy. One local described the home as being in a remote spot where you wouldn’t think of there being a home.

Harry is said to be especially disturbed by the amount of attention they have been receiving. One sign that he’s feeling the need for more private time with his bride was in Windsor last week before the polo match. During the lunch that was held before the match, a screen was set up between the pair and the nearby media pen. One photographer commented on the arrangement.

“It was quite clear that they didn’t want the press anywhere near them. They were photographed on the red carpet and at the end of the match, but they wanted to be left alone the rest of the time even though this was a major charity event for Harry with a big international press presence.”

Close friends say he insists on keeping Meghan from excessive media exposure, something that isn’t helped any by the constant family drama she’s been experiencing. Journalists are being kept at a greater physical distance from Markle than they were prior to the wedding. It’s also said that their friends have been asked to remain silent about their private lives. VF’s source said they insist on it.

“They both expect a code of silence. If you talk to the press you’re out,” says the source. “Harry didn’t used to care that much about what was written (in the press)… but he’s very protective of Meghan and defensive these days.”

William is also protective of his private life and his family. It’s believed that this sentiment from both princes may be at least in part due to the treatment of their mother by the press.