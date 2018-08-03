‘Manhattan Madam’ Voluntarily Met With Robert Mueller

According to CNN, Kristin Davis, previously known as the “Manhattan Madam” voluntarily met with special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday for an interview. Davis is the former owner of Madam, a high-class prostitution ring in New York City.

Mueller is reportedly interested in her association with President Trump’s former adviser Roger Stone. Rumors have been circulating that Davis might even end up testifying before a grand jury.

Both Davis’ lawyer and Mueller’s spokesperson have declined to comment.

Davis allegedly worked and had a close relationship with Stone over the span of 10 years.

Stone is currently under investigation himself for his possible ties to Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, prior to the 2016 presidential election.

When Davis ran for governor of New York in 2010, Stone served as her campaign strategist. At the time, her platform called for the legalization of both marijuana and prostitution. Davis’ campaign manager and former associate of Stone, Andrew Miller, is also expected to appear before the grand jury.

Years later, in 2016, “Davis joined Stone’s payroll to assist in email blasts, media bookings and other clerical matters,” CNN reported.

While the scope of Davis’ interview with Mueller remains unknown, her voluntary meeting with the special counsel could be related to Russia’s meddling and interference in the last U.S. general election.

In addition to Stone’s financial records, Mueller is also investigating any contact or connection between Assange and Stone throughout the course of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Investigators are interested in Stone’s personal and reportedly close relationship with Davis as well. So far, two witnesses were called in to testify about Stone’s relationship with Davis’ son, directly asking them if Stone was the biological father. Both witnesses, however, confirmed that Stone is just the godfather of Davis’ child.

Clearly bothered by such personal questions, Stone proceeded to post a photo of Davis and her Stone on Instagram, captioning the picture with a brief rant about the FBI and Mueller’s line of questioning.

Stone later issued a statement to CNN, claiming, “Kristin Davis is a long time friend and associate of mine. I am the Godfather to her 2 year-old son. She knows nothing about Russian Collusion, WikiLeaks collaboration or any other impropriety related to the 2016 election which I thought was the subject of this probe.”

“I understand she appeared voluntarily,” he continued. “I am highly confident she will testify truthfully if called upon to do so.”