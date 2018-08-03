Colton Underwood Reveals Why He Didn’t Talk About Ex-Girlfriend Aly Raisman On ‘The Bachelorette’

'The Bachelorette' fan favorite has a very famous ex, but he didn't mention her by name on Becca Kufrin's season of the ABC reality show.

Colton Underwood has been very upfront about his dating past—or lack thereof—but when he does go on dates, he doesn’t kiss and tell. In a candid chat with Bachelorette Becca Kufrin on the ABC reality show, Underwood, 26, admitted to having very few romantic relationships due to his focus on his football career, and he even dropped the bombshell that he is still a virgin. The rejected Bachelorette suitor also told Kufrin that he has only been in love once, but he did not go into detail about the relationship.

Many Bachelorette fans think Colton was talking about his relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman when he opened up to Becca, and they questioned why he kept his famous ex’s name under wraps.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Colton Underwood explained why he didn’t talk about Raisman while courting The Bachelorette star in front of ABC’s cameras.

“To be very candid about it, she’s going through enough right now. She doesn’t deserve to be in this at all. I have so much love and respect for Aly and the voice that she is and the role model that she is for every young woman out there.”

The Olympic gold medalist has been heavily involved in the case against Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of molesting at least 250 young women, including Raisman. Underwood added that “there is no reason to distract from what she’s doing right now.”

Wary fans are begging #TheBachelorette contestant Colton Underwood's ex Aly Raisman to confirm that he's a virgin! https://t.co/mMQLXfsJE1 pic.twitter.com/kmzVsXQyn1 — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) July 31, 2018

Aly Raisman delivered an emotional speech at the 2018 ESPYs last month, standing alongside fellow abuse survivors as she accepted the Arthur Ashe Award.

“She and all of her friends — and everything they have done — has honestly moved our society in such a positive way and such a positive direction,” Underwood said of his former girlfriend.

Colton Underwood dated Aly Raisman for about six months before splitting up with her last summer. According to People, the former NFL tight end met Raisman through his one-time Oakland Raiders teammate Andrew East, who is the husband of Raisman’s close friend, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson

Underwood famously asked Raisman to go on a double date during a video Q&A, and they made their debut as a couple at a red carpet event in late 2016. While talking about his one serious relationship with Bachelorette Becca, Colton revealed his past relationship was “a little over a year ago.”

“I I said ‘I love you’ in the beginning very quick, and I didn’t get it back. And I’ve only been in love once, so it was hard, because you don’t feel like you’re enough. Or you feel like you’re missing something.”

Underwood also revealed that his former girlfriend broke up with him and it caused him to put his guard up. Colton explained that the word “love” has “confusion and pain associated with it.”

Colton Underwood did get caught in a bit of a relationship “lie” regarding Raisman, though. During his hometown date with Becca, he told her she was the first girl he had ever brought home to meet his family in “a formal setting.” But The Blast unearthed a Christmas photo posted by Colton’s sister in 2016 which shows Raisman smiling alongside the Underwood siblings as they wear matching Christmas onesies.

Last August, Colton Underwood confirmed his split with Aly Raisman, telling the Lincoln Journal Star that the couple’s relationship “ended fine.” He blamed the split on distance.

“We’re still good friends and talk,” he said. “We’re in a good place.”

Next up, Colton Underwood heads to Bachelor in Paradise, where it remains to be seen if he’ll open up about Aly.

The Bachelorette finale airs Monday, Aug. 6 and Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 on ABC.