Chris Rock Confirmed As Star Of ‘Fargo’ Season 4

Known for his confrontational stand-up comedy, Chris Rock is taking on a more serious role.

Comedian Chris Rock is not someone who generally minces words, as seen on his recent Netflix special Tamborine, which opened with the line “you would think cops would occasionally shoot a white kid just to make it look good.”

The comedian was referring to the perceived unfair treatment of black Americans by police across the United States. Rock is known for his blunt brand of stand-up comedy which often points to ongoing racial issues in America.

Today Birth. Movies. Death. is reporting news that actor and comedian Chris Rock is taking a short leave from blunt comedy into dramatic acting. Rock is set to have a starring role on FX’s upcoming fourth season of their hit television series Fargo.

Details about the fourth season have been scarce since the show last aired, leading some to believe that there may not even be a fourth season. Fortunately for fans of Fargo, the fourth season is not only confirmed but has officially named its star.

In a statement to Deadline, Chris Rock expressed excitement for the series and working with its creator Noah Hawley.

“I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with Noah.”

Reports also state that Chris Rock will portray the head of a crime family in Season 4, which isn’t set to go into production until Fall of 2019. Also, according to executive producer Warren Littlefield, the series will take place in 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chris Rock attends the World Premiere of the Netflix film “The Week Of” Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Fargo is an anthology series produced by FX and is based on a movie of the same name. Fargo, the 1996 film, was originally written and directed by filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, better known as the Coen brothers. The Coen brothers now serve as executive producers on the Fargo series.

They have previously won Oscars for their 2006 movie No Country For Old Men, which won the highly coveted Oscar for Best Picture of the Year.

Fargo is a critically acclaimed series on FX, holding a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97 percent for Season 1, a 100 percent critical score for Season 2, and a 93 percent for Season 3. Audience scores have been consistently high for the series as well, making it one of the most acclaimed series on television today.

Series creator Noah Hawley declined to return for a fourth season immediately following the third, leaving 2018 devoid of new episodes, but Hawley never expressed a desire to abandon the show altogether. Instead, similar to writers for previous shows like The Sopranos, which also had years between seasons, Noah Hawley prefers to take his time in crafting the story, which he believes will ensure the upkeep of the writing and production quality, for which the show is so famous.