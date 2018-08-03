Kourtney Kardashian Confesses She Was ‘Picked On,’ Which Helped Spark Epic Feud With Kim Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian wants fans to know that pent-up anger led to the major fight with sister Kim.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock then you’re probably aware of the epic feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Inquisitr shared a brand new sneak peek of the upcoming season of KUWTK which shows footage of the fight.

To recap, it all began after Kim Kardashian was trying to set up a photo shoot but was having a hard time moving things around to fit it into her very busy schedule. As she tried to move things, Kourtney was complaining that she needs to be out of the shoot by four o’clock. Things took a turn for the worse when Kourt says she doesn’t want to linger around waiting for her sisters to complete the shoot and that’s when Kim explodes.

“No one wants you in the f—ing shoot. Get the f— out of here and go. … We don’t want you in the shoot,” she says as Kourt storms out the door.

In a press junket for the upcoming season, the eldest Kardashian confessed to E! that she had a lot of built up anger over the years, leading to her battle with Kim.

“I think it started at the end of season 14, a lot of tension building between us,” Kourt said of the fighting. “I felt like every day almost I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn’t take it any more.”

And even though the season is already done filming, the mother of three told the press that she is still working on her issues with both Kim and Khloe.

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing,” Kardashian revealed. “I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at like not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. So I think this is ongoing. It’s a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It’s definitely a process and you’ll see it throughout the season.”

Lately, Kourt says that she has become really close with her half-sister, Kendall Jenner. Not only does Kardashian claim that Jenner is like her “best friend” but she also shares that the two sisters are usually on the “same wavelength.”

“Like we like the same stuff, we like to do the same stuff. We have good conversations, we have fun together, there’s no drama with us. Kendall has my back in this season, you’ll see. When I was watching some cuts, I see my sisters talking about me and I obviously have no idea because I wasn’t there and I’m like, ‘What?! They’re saying this about me?’ And then Kendall has my back.”

Season 15 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday on E!