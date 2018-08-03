‘Bachelorette’ Finale Spoilers: Becca Kufrin Faces ‘Stunning Outcome’ As She Chooses Between Garrett & Blake

Becca Kufrin will make her final rose pick Monday night on 'The Bachelorette' -- will it go to Blake Horstmann or Garrett Yrigoyen?

It is time for viewers to see whether it’s Garrett Yrigoyen or Blake Horstmann who receives Becca Kufrin’s final rose on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season. She has already admitted that she has fallen in love with two men and she will get last-chance dates and an opportunity to introduce both men to her family before having to break one man’s heart. New spoilers for Monday’s finale are out and fans will not want to miss this last show of the season.

ABC teases that Becca Kufrin can see a future with both Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen at this point. During the upcoming finale set to air on Monday, August 6, viewers will see Becca reunite with her family as they gather in the Maldives. The Bachelorette spoilers share that she will be thrilled to see everybody, but she’ll be especially grateful to be getting insight from her sister Emily and her uncle Chuck, as he’s been a strong male presence in her life since she lost her father.

The Bachelorette spoilers reveal that Garrett’s time with Becca’s family will be shown first, and he’ll be quite nervous to meet the Kufrin family. Yrigoyen will be intent on proving himself and he’ll talk about his divorce and what it taught him. Apparently, Garrett will get emotional as Emily warns him not to break Becca’s heart and he’ll promise that he loves her and wants a future with her.

New Release: It’s One of the Most Romantic and Dramatic Nights Ever on ABC,

on @BacheloretteABC: The Three-Hour Live Finale, Monday, Aug. 6 #TheBachelorette #ABCPublicity https://t.co/zTPsPy3YpN pic.twitter.com/bG6IOXVZFJ — ABC Publicity (@ABC_Publicity) July 31, 2018

When it’s time for Blake’s family meet with Becca, it seems she’ll be feeling flustered over knowing she’ll soon be sending one man home heartbroken. As Horstmann meets the Kufrin family, they’ll be impressed with both him and his relationship with Becca, but some of his insecurities about Garrett still being in the picture will show through. The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that Blake will chat with Becca’s mom and he’ll be quite open about his love for Kufrin.

For Garrett’s last-chance date, he’ll go sailing with Becca and they’ll watch some dolphins. They will have a great evening together where they’ll feel they’re on the same page with one another, but apparently, Kufrin will still feel torn between her two men at this point.

Blake’s last-chance date will involve paddleboards and bikes and Bachelorette spoilers tease that he’ll have a memorable gift to give Becca during the evening portion of their date. He’ll be intent on proving that they are soul mates, but she will continue to struggle to gain clarity.

As the Inquisitr has shared, Becca will have a hard time coming to terms with her decision and Bachelorette spoilers suggest that both Blake and Garrett will go through the final rose ceremony. She will get emotional during this experience, but she’s since said that she’s happier than ever with her fiance from that day. While Garrett hasn’t mentioned the finale yet on his social media, Blake is counting down the days and it looks like he’s anxious to have this last episode air and share his thoughts during the live After the Final Rose special.

Will the swirling Bachelorette spoilers detailing Becca Kufrin’s final rose recipient be accurate? Will she ultimately end up marrying her beau, and will the rejected suitor perhaps go on to be the next Bachelor? It all goes down during the finale airing on Monday, August 6 and fans can’t wait to watch it.