Justin Theroux Blown Away By Jennifer Aniston In Her ‘InStyle’ Shoot, While Jen Says She Is Not Heartbroken

Jen doesn't seem to share the sentiment and is also tired of 'reckless assumptions.'

According to a report from Hollywood Life, a source close to Justin Theroux, 46, says the American actor, film producer, and comedian was so blown away by his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s “sexy” photo shoot for Instyle Magazine, that he remarked that the images have caused him to “miss” Jen. Hollywood Life’s source told journalists that after seeing all of the pictures from Aniston’s upcoming September magazine cover story for Instyle, he was “blown away by how sexy Jen looks. He kind of misses her and is suffering major FOMO. She looks hot!”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston has spoken directly in an interview with Instyle where she opened up about her split from her estranged husband, Theroux in a first major interview since she and Justin Theroux parted ways. No sources are necessary if the information is coming directly from the tap. Jen says she is not heartbroken, cites Us Weekly. In fact, the 49-year-old Friends star says it’s all “pretty crazy” that “reckless assumptions” are being made about her and “[her] partner.'”

“The misconceptions are ‘Jen can’t keep a man,’ and ‘Jen refuses to have a baby because she’s selfish and committed to her career. Or that I’m sad and heartbroken. First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally.”

Her talk with interviewer Molly McNearney, who is the wife of Jimmy Kimmel, was about the split earlier this year and the current divorce situation, pregnancy rumor fiasco, and Jennifer’s feelings on her career and choice of not wishing to have children. She hit back at those critics who make comments about her not having children, even hinting that a medical issue could be at play in preventing her from having children in the past.

“There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they are not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do.”

As to how Justin’s side of the story, all that reports have to go on as of now seems to be the words of an unnamed source. Is Justin Theroux a “somber” man, as the Daily Mail suggests in the recent sighting of him walking his new dog, Kuma, around New York City? Time will tell, if and when Theroux may choose to speak with interviewers directly, as Jennifer Aniston has.