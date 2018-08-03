Gisele Wishes Hubby Tom Brady A Happy Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

'Happy birthday my love! We love you so much !!! Keep on shining bright!'

Just weeks after her husband wished her a happy birthday, Gisele is returning the favor.

Fans who follow Gisele and Tom Brady on Instagram know that the couple regularly take to their respective Instagram accounts to dote over each other. Whether it be just a normal day or a special occasion like the Met Gala, the pair always take time to profess their love.

Today, Gisele took to her highly-followed Instagram account to share a sweet photo of Tom Brady on his birthday. In the image, that appears to be a selfie taken by Tom himself, Brady looks into the camera and smiles. His wife cozies up next to him as she sweetly presses her nose into his cheek. The pair appear to have just enjoyed a day at the beach and it’s clear to see that they’re having a great time together.

In the caption of the image Gisele wishes her “love” a happy birthday before telling him that she and the kids love him so much. Since it was posted just a few hours ago, the supermodel’s photo has already gained a lot of traction with over 422,000 likes in addition to 2,200 comments in less than three hours.

Some fans took to the photo to comment on what an amazing couple Tom and Gisele seem to make while countless others fans took the opportunity to wish Brady a very happy birthday.

“So many wonderful things in one person HBD TB12. We love you too.”

“#couplegoals???????????? Happy bday @tombrady you’re an amazing human! We r so lucky to have you (both) in NE,” another fan commented.

“Such a great picture. You are both G.O.A.T! Happy Birthday TB12,” one more chimed in.

A few years ago, Brady was interviewed by Us Weekly where he used the opportunity to gush over what he called a strong relationship with Gisele as the couple have gone through a series of “ups” and “downs” together.

“I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in our life. We found each other at the right time. We’ve been through a lot of ups and downs together, and in so many ways, that’s kind of built our relationship so strong.”

And Gisele shared the same sentiments as her famous husband.

“I think we’ve been through a few tough times together,” the mother of two shared. “I think that’s when you know who are your friends and who loves you. My father always said the quality of your life depends on the quality of your relationships, and I think, no matter how challenging it was, we’ve always been supportive of one another. I think that’s the most important thing you can have in life, you know? A support system and love.”

Tom Brady is 41 years old today.