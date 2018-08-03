Kim Kardashian Wears High-Cut White Bathing Suit In New Instagram Photo To Promote KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian, never one to be shy about showing off her curves has done so again in a new photo she’s posted on Instagram. Based on the caption, the photo is meant to promote her KKW Beauty line. She’s wearing a bright orange lip shade in the photo which she reveals is currently sold out. But have no fear, KKW Beauty fans. The reality TV star turned cosmetics mogul promises that it will be restocked soon.

“This @kkwbeauty peach#4lipstick has sold out but we will announce a restock hopefully soon! All of the bts pics from this campaign shoot are on my app,” Kardashian-West said.

In the shoot, she’s wearing a high-cut white sparkly swimsuit which gives her fans a generous view of her curves.

Those curves recently came under criticism from veteran male model, Tyson Beckford. As CNN reports, Beckford commented on a reposted photo of Kim on The Shade Room’s Instagram page and wrote, “Sorry I don’t care for it personally. She is not real, doctor f***ed up on her right hip.”

But she did not take the comment lightly. While it’s hard to believe that someone with multiple businesses has time to reply to comments on an Instagram blog, Kim Kardashian did just that.

“Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” she wrote in reply in Beckford. As CNN notes, Kim received some backlash for this comment because it was interpreted as homophobic.

On the other hand, some of Kardashian’s fans defended her and claimed that Beckford body-shamed her.

But there were other tweets from people who claimed that since Kim has reportedly had surgeries to augment her figure, Tyson Beckford’s comments do not count as body shaming.

hahahahaha let me poke fun at your sexuality because I genuinely have nothing else to say in response because you’re right. Kim Kardashian, the gay ally! https://t.co/FwRt116UxB — Richey (@richeymusic) July 31, 2018

Vox reports that Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been called out for posting “problematic” content to their millions of followers.

According to Vox, Kim previously posted a video of her sisters complimenting her body. But the problem in this instance was that they were using the word “anorexic” as a compliment.

“Your hair extensions, your ass, your tits, everything, they’re heavy, ’cause she’s f**king voluptuous,” Khloé Kardashian exclaims. “But she’s anorexic here,” Khloé continues, pointing at Kim’s waist and noting, “her arms are, like, pin-thin, they’re like my pinky.”

Kendall also chimes in with the questionable compliments.

“No, like, I’m really concerned. I don’t think you’re eating,” the leggy fashion model says at one point in the video.

“What?!” Kim replies. “Oh, my god, thank you.”

While it seems pretty clear that the sisters were being sarcastic, some commenters pointed out that the comments could be triggering for people who have issues with their body image or suffer from dangerous eating disorders.

So perhaps, Kim needs to have a better understanding of her huge media platform.