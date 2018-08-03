Meghan Markle’s Birthday Wish List Has Been Revealed By The Duchess Herself

What does one get a duchess as a birthday gift? It turns out Markle put exactly what she wants into writing.

Meghan Markle will celebrate her first birthday as a royal this Saturday. As Inquisitr recently reported, she will spend it in a rather unconventional way, attending the wedding of one of Prince Harry’s friends. Her husband’s lifelong friend Charlie Van Straubenzee will marry Daisy Jenks on the duchess’s birthday, and the prince will serve as the groom’s best man. Markle’s special is sure to not be forgotten, however, as she also shares her birthday with the queen. But what does one get a duchess as a birthday gift? What could she possibly want? Well it turns out, she has revealed what she wants for her birthday so there’s no need to wonder any longer.

Before joining the royal family, Meghan Markle maintained a blog called The Tig. As reported by Express, one of her blog entries included a description of what she wishes for every birthday, and it has to do with something her mother Doria told her long ago. She said that her mother always thought of birthdays as “your own personal New Year,” which means it’s a chance to look forward at the coming year and think about new goals for yourself and consider what you see happening in the next year of your life.

In the spirit of looking forward to the coming year, Markle said that she wishes for the same things every year – “more surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration, always more inspiration.” On her 33rd birthday, she proclaimed on her blog that she was happy, adding that getting there “takes time… To figure out how to be kind to yourself. To not just choose that happiness, but to feel it” and encouraging those reading her blog to be kind to themselves.

“I want you to stop gossiping, to try a food that scares you, to buy a coffee for someone just because, to tell someone you love them… and then to tell yourself right back. I want you to find your happiness.”

Markle also opened up on her blog about the difficult teen years and 20s and the experiences she had before finding her own happiness. She described constantly judging herself like many women do – “my weight, my style, my desire to be as cool/as hip/as smart/as ‘whatever’ as everyone else.” She tried hard to fit into the high school cliques and how being biracial kept her from fitting in with any particular group.

While it isn’t known exactly how the duchess will spend her birthday, she has received her first gift. The animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) sent her a vegan leather handbag and said that they hope it encourages her to “embrace vegan fashion.”