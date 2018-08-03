‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star L.B. Bonner Dead, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Multiple sources are sharing the sad news that James 'L.B.' Bonner of TLC's 'My 600-Lb Life' has apparently died

Sad news has emerged for fans of TLC’s My 600-Lb Life. James “L.B.” Bonner, who appeared on the show earlier this year, has reportedly died at the age of 31. Bonner had become one of the show’s most successful participants in terms of losing weight and rebuilding his life, but recent social media posts appear to indicate that he was still struggling a great deal.

Radar Online reports that My 600-Lb. Life star LB Bonner was found deceased in his South Carolina home. It seems that his father had been ill recently, but he also apparently had a girlfriend and a new job, and he has been continuing his weight loss with an upcoming surgery slated to take place.

As fans of My 600-Lb. Life will recall, Bonner lost one of his legs in a 2013 car accident, and after the accident, he relied on food and alcohol to get through his days. He eventually reached 650 pounds, but after doing the show, having lap band surgery, and focusing on both diet and exercise, he was said to be around 200 pounds before his apparent death.

Starcasm notes that many of Bonner’s posts on his public Facebook page were positive ones. The My 600-Lb. Life star was known for being upbeat and positive, always working to encourage others. A recent post noted that he was feeling blessed and thankful, and he recounted the amazing progress he’s made in regaining his health this past year. L.B. noted he was proud to be able to step up and take over his father’s flooring business and he shared his belief that everybody has a lot of potential and that they just need to push outside of their comfort zones.

Sadly, a Facebook post put up by Bonner Thursday evening had a significantly different tone. L.B. thanked everybody who has shown him love throughout his journey, and he noted that he’s recently realized that he needs to face his demons head-on. He wrote about how sometimes you have to deal with things in your own way, no matter how much you change, and he closed the post by encouraging people to let others know how they feel.

As reports have emerged regarding Bonner’s death, fans have taken to his social media pages to send their condolences. Many have questioned the accuracy of the reports, hoping they were inaccurate rumors or a hoax.

Unfortunately, others on the page noting that they are Bonner’s loved ones, from a sister to his girlfriend to an aunt, have said that the reports of his death, with signs pointing toward suicide, are accurate. In addition, Starcasm notes that they have received several screenshots from L.B.’s personal page, as well as from that of his sister, that point toward the reports of his heartbreaking death being accurate.

Additional details on this situation should emerge as the day progresses. My 600-Lb. Life fans are flooding L.B. Bonner’s Facebook page with kind words and many are watching for further details or an official TLC statement to emerge. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.