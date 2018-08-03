The Stars Of ‘Pose’ Want A Musical Episode

According to Variety, the stars of Ryan Murphy’s FX drama Pose are hoping that a musical episode is in the works for the show’s second season.

During Thursday night’s Fox TCA party in West Hollywood, Pose star MJ Rodriquez, who plays Blanca, met singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor for the first time and hit it off, exchanging phone numbers within minutes.

Rodriquez later informed Variety, “I just found out that we went to Berklee College of Music at the same time. “We know a lot of the same people,” she added. “She said she’s going to message me.”

Rodriguez, who starred in the off-Broadway production of Rent in 2011, claims that she never truly got to showcase her singing voice until the eighth episode of Pose titled “Love Is the Message,” in which Billy Porter’s character hosts a cabaret for hospital patients in the AIDS ward. In the episode, Rodriguez shows up the concert to sing “Home” from the musical The Wiz, showing off her powerful voice.

When asked if the show’s next season might include a musical episode, Rodriquez replied, “Hopefully that might be in the works.”

The FX show’s co-creator Steven Canals expressed great enthusiasm towards this idea, declaring, “Here’s the really incredible thing about our cast: we really could do a musical episode because most of our cast could sing.”

“It’s something we should talk about,” Canals continued. “I love a good musical.”

And Canals’ co-creator Ryan Murphy, who created the hit show Glee, certainly has the resources to produce a musical episode after all as a lover of musicals himself.

Pose star Indya Moore also showed interest over the prospect of creating a musical episode. Moore, who plays Angel in the show, commented, “I would love a musical episode.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I don’t think I can sing,” Moore added, “but people have told me that they think I could probably sing. I want to believe them.”

Angela Bassett, who is currently starring in another of Murphy’s shows “9-1-1,” hinted that she might make an appearance on Season 2 of Pose.

“I don’t know when and I don’t know how, but I’m sure we can sneak it in. I would love to do that,” Bassett said. “Don’t put limitations on it, baby,” she laughed, “I’m here and ready and willing to do it all.”

According to Canals, Season 2 of Pose is expected to premiere next summer, with production starting in either September or October.