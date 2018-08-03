‘Big Brother’s’ Brett Blows The House Up With Another Epic Lie—Will He Get Caught In His Own Web?

Brett Robinson’s speeches are being touted as the greatest in ‘Big Brother’ history.

Brett Robinson is really playing Big Brother. The 25-year-old cyber security engineer is starting to become known for his epic save-me speeches, and he just delivered another doozy. While up on the chopping block against his Level 6 alliance member Rachel Swindler, Brett managed to throw her under the bus and simultaneously save his own skin.

Brett not only outed Head of Household Bayleigh Dayton’s power app, which will hijack next week’s nominations, but he placed the blame on Rachel by saying she told him about it. Brett also appealed to the guys in the group by cooking up a fake all-girls alliance which he called “The Maneaters.” He warned the guys that voting him out would create a 7-4 deficit for the men, and the houseguests’ collective jaws dropped as he said it.

This is not the first time Brett Robinson stirred the pot with a speech on live eviction night. When he was up on the block against his “bro,” Winston Hines, Brett caused major chaos by “exposing” houseguest Rockstar—on her daughter’s birthday, no less.

Moments before Winston’s eviction from Big Brother, Brett used his eviction ceremony speech to announce that Rockstar was going to betray her alliance by evicting Winston, despite the fact that her closest allies would be voting to evict Brett. Viewers saw the fireworks play out on live TV as Rockstar exploded at Brett for slandering her.

Lies, another blindside, and a crucial HOH competition. You definitely need to watch the latest #BB20 if you missed it: https://t.co/nvAvDPzIfB pic.twitter.com/Ui7HBFxdFI — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 3, 2018

In a post-eviction interview with Global TV, Winston Hines revealed even he didn’t know Brett was planning to drop the Rockstar bomb.

“He did not tell me anything about that,” Hines said. “We had worked on a couple of exit speeches. I had a poem and was ready to rip Scottie [Salton] a new one but I didn’t use it because I thought that I might stay and could win Scottie back over, work with him in the future. When Brett dropped that bomb on the whole house I think he was just trying to stir the pot on his way out. I don’t think there was any truth to that statement.”

Big Brother fans seem to approve of Brett’s lies—or at least his speeches. Fans of the show took to Twitter to praise Robinson for his save-me stunts, with some saying his speeches are the greatest in the CBS reality show’s 18-year history.

I can't believe I'm saying this but I'm rooting for Brett to win this game. That's exactly what Big Brother is all about. Calling people out and blowing it up. Smart dude. #BB20 — Stephen ????????‍???? (@StephenTV_) August 3, 2018

Brett’s speeches are the best in big brother history — Kara (@kara_ballard_) August 3, 2018

Brett will go down in history with the best speeches on @CBSBigBrother ever! #BB20 #BigBrother ???????????????? — Holly Mills (@hmills74) August 3, 2018

Brett’s speech = Big Brother History. Rachel’s face, Rockstar’s face… can’t wait for GIFs. #BB20 — BBTurns20 (@BBTwenty20) August 3, 2018

WHAT A SPEECH! #Bro killed it. I do feel bad for how rough Rachel’s blindsiding was, but I was there a bit ago. All part of the game! It’ll be an interesting week since #level6 (someone besides Tyler) won an HoH. #bb20 — Winston Hines (@BB20WinstonH) August 3, 2018

Brett Robinson entered the Big Brother house with a detailed plan to cause a ruckus while gaining the trust of a few close allies. In his Big Brother bio for CBS, Brett revealed he planned to “establish a minor amount of control initially, then immediately pull back from the spotlight.”

“From there, I will rotate face time with every single person in the house,” The Big Brother contestant said. “I also plan to lie about my current occupation and life. I want people to think I am just a dumb surfer/model guy. Then, I will slowly plant my seeds of stories throughout the entire house, causing chain reactions that I will have to dynamically calculate on the fly.”

Big Brother Season 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.