Donald Trump Jr. Has Lambasted The Democratic Party, Calling Them ‘Awfully Similar’ To Nazis

Donald Trump Jr. has suggested that the Nazis and fascism are more 'heavily aligned' with Democrats and the left.

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of the president, suggested on Thursday that the Democratic Party is eerily reminiscent of the Nazi Party, calling them “awfully similar.”

Trump Jr. has told Americans that academics are generally more left-leaning as a whole, and that this, in turn, greatly influences what is written in history books that are taught at school. It is his belief that one should not trust an idea simply because “someone told you that in a history class,” as CNN reports.

Trump issued his comments while attending the Dinesh D’Souza premiere for Death of a Nation, during an interview that was conducted with One America News Network. D’Souza’s new film is one which examines the Nazi Party in Germany and also questions their alignment with the Democratic Party.

Donald Trump’s son also went on to say that when he hears Democrats speaking about Nazis and fascism, they clearly do not understand that these ideas originated from the left, and have nothing whatsoever in common with Republicans or the right in general, according to Huffington Post.

“I’ve been hearing the left talking about these things ― fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history of how these things evolved, and you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say, ‘Wait a minute, those two are very heavily aligned and, frankly, contrary to the right.'”

"Man, those things are awfully similar," Trump Jr. said of the Nazi Party in the 1930s and modern Democrats. https://t.co/Ew1glC9yNK — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 3, 2018

In D’Souza’s new film and book, entitled Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party, it is suggested that President Donald Trump is more in keeping with a president like Abraham Lincoln, while also noting that in reality Adolf Hitler was considered to be more of a liberal with quite progressive views.

D’Souza, it should be noted, is a close and loyal friend to the Trump family, and President Trump pardoned the conservative commentator after he broke campaign finance laws by giving a hefty sum of money to a Republican candidate for the Senate.

Donald Trump Jr. has also stated that after watching the new film, he was particularly struck by the remarkable similarity between the Democratic Party and Nazis from the 1930s, suggesting that this is the kind of thing that you’re not taught when you’re growing up.

“You see the Nazi platform in the early 1930s and what was actually put out there, and you look at it compared to, like, the DNC platform of today, and you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar,’ to the point where it’s actually scary. To me, that was one of the most striking things I took from the movie because it’s the exact opposite that you’ve been told.”

There has been no word so far on how the president feels about Donald Trump Jr.’s recent comments comparing Democrats with the Nazi Party.