Pink Claps Back As She’s Spotted At The Beach After Postponing A Concert

Pink is responding to the haters after hitting the beach following a postponed show.

Singer Pink is hitting back after being called out for spending some downtime at the beach with her family after postponing a scheduled concert date in Australia. Entertainment Tonight Canada reports that the mom of two clapped back on Instagram on August 3 after paparazzi photos of herself soaking up the sun with her kids surfaced online mere hours after the star put off a show in Sydney, telling fans via social media that she was “sick” and would be unable to perform.

Shortly after she tweeted that the scheduled show would not be going ahead on August 3 as planned, photos popped up of the “Beautiful Trauma” singer on the beach at Byron Bay soaking up the sun with her daughter Willow.

The star then began to draw criticism from fans for stepping out after pulling the plug on her concert, to which she responded with a very lengthy post on her Instagram account.

Sharing one of the photos with the caption, “Pink’s Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Bryon Beach,” she referred to the headline as being “snarky” and clarified that her chill day in Australia had been planned since last year, long before she got sick and had to postpone her Sydney show.

Noting that she didn’t need to address the situation but chose to because of her fans, Pink wrote in the caption of the photo that she scheduled her tour “trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life.”

Pink splashes about with son Jameson and daughter Willow during a family beach day at Byron Bay https://t.co/KlrDKKu9l0 — Daily Mail Australia (@DailyMailAU) August 2, 2018

She then noted that the break had been scheduled since 2017 “as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children.”

“I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through,” she then continued.

“This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

Pink then told those who were calling her out for heading to the beach with her family while ill that they are entitled to their opinions, but noted that she had “never taken advantage of any one in my entire life” and had also “never f***ed off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play.”

She also touched on her “impeccable record” for not canceling her shows and said that all the negative responses her trip to the beach had garnered had made her “long for a nicer world” where people are kinder to one another.

“I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not,” she continued on the social media site, before promising to reschedule her canceled show in Sydney to another date after being unable to perform. She also seemingly promised to perform the next show in the city, set to go ahead on August 4, whether she was feeling better or not.

In just 10 hours since she first shared it online, the post has already received more than 570,000 likes from fans supporting her for taking the time she needs to recover from her illness while also spending time with her children.

Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

Per The Music Australia, Pink has a number of other shows left on the Australian leg of her “Beautiful Trauma Tour” over the next few weeks.

She’s set to play in Sydney again on August 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 12, before then moving on to Brisbane and Melbourne for a string of concerts. She’ll then return to the Australian capital city once again towards the end of the month.

Pink’s latest health issues come after the Inquisitr reported that the singer was suffering from the flu earlier this year, putting her performance of the U.S. national anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl back in February in jeopardy. However, the star battled through her illness for her rendition of the “Star Spangled-Banner” to kick off the big game.