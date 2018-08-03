‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, August 3: Hope’s Wish, Emma Relieved, Steffy & Liam Talk [Video]

New B&B spoilers show that both Hope and Emma are under false impressions.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 3 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Emma (Nia Sioux) have something in common, they both believe something which isn’t true. As for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), she will continue to speak truth when she sees Liam (Scott Clifton) at Forrester Creations.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview video indicates that Steffy and Liam will have a heart-to-heart. She summoned Liam to the fashion house and he told her that he was on his way. B&B fans know that he still does not know whether Steffy went through with marrying his father. However, Steffy will clear that up for the young Spencer and set his mind at ease that his father won’t be playing dad to his granddaughter. She tells him that she did not marry the formidable William Spencer.

“I didn’t marry your father, Liam.”

She Knows Soaps reports that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will be curious as to what Liam and Steffy have to say to each other in private and she will urge her daughter to intrude in their conversation. Ridge will be furious that Brooke wants Hope to invade their privacy and he and his wife will have words about her actions.

“I have a daughter to raise. I’ve got a career to focus on.” – Steffy RT if you’re LOVING single, independent Steffy! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9rHsfOOz6D — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 2, 2018

Emma has been very insecure since Zoe (Kiara Barnes) stole the show at the Hope For The Future fashion show. She admitted to Maya (Karla Mosley) that she has feelings for Xander (Adain Bradley) but seems to be jealous of his ex-girlfriend. She also doesn’t know that Zander paid a visit to Zoe just recently and the two hugged. It also seems as if no one has informed her that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) is about to offer Zoe the job of a lifetime. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will offer Zoe a modeling gig which means that the Brit will stay put in Los Angeles.

“Your possessive ex-girlfriend is on her way back to the other side of the pond. Life is good.”

Hope also doesn’t seem to grasp the fact that Steffy has moved on and no longer wants or needs Liam in her life. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that she will tell her mother that they will have to find a way to make this work.

“Liam, Steffy, and I, we’re gonna have to figure out a way to move forward.”

It seems as if Hope believes that Steffy might still be a threat to her relationship with Liam. However, B&B fans know that Steffy chose herself and Kelly. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.