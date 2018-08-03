Rita Ora Flashes Underboob In A Tiny Black Bikini That Barely Covers Her Assets

Singer Rita Ora left very little to the imagination with a stunning bikini photo. The British stunner joined the underboob trend with her revealing black bikini, which she shared on her Instagram with almost 14 million followers.

The singer is in a pool with wearing bracelets and several necklaces in the racy photo. Ora is also rocking her dyed pink hair and captioned the photo “Run the Roads.”

The 27-year-old singer has never been shy about showing off her stunning figure, just a few weeks ago the “Hot Right Now” singer shared a topless selfie celebrating her best friend’s birthday.

Rita Ora is frequently spotted heading to a fitness center to keep her body in shape and it seems like the hard work is paying off as she stuns in a matching black bikini.

Rita Ora has been linked to ASAP Rocky and has had high profile relationship with British DJ Calvin Harris, Keeping Upwith The Kardashians star Rob Kardashian, and Tommy Hilfiger’s son Ricky.

The singer has recently been linked to Andrew Watt, who is also a musician.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” singer has reportedly been dating Watt for several months. According to The Daily Mail, Ora spoke about the relationship in April, admitting that he penned a break-up song “It Ain’t Me” about her and stated, “we’ve had our ups and downs.”

Run the Roads. #restinbitchface A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 3, 2018 at 4:55am PDT

“[I have] a funny story about this song. The guy that wrote the song with his team — my writing camp — who I’m also seeing, wrote that song about me.”

Mondayzzzzz A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 30, 2018 at 7:43am PDT

The singer is currently on tour in Europe and is set to perform in Lithuania. Ora tours frequently and has thrown her hat in acting recently portraying Christian Grey’s sister, Mia, in the film adaptations of the best-selling novel Fifty Shades of Grey and the follow-up movies.

In an interview with The Guardian, Rita Ora spoke about her work ethic and collapsing at a photoshoot from exhaustion.

“There were helicopters and stuff. It was really bad. It was pure exhaustion, which I didn’t know was a real thing. But I just blacked out. I woke up in a hospital and everyone was like: ‘Right, you need to chill.’ You sacrifice a lot of yourself, and your mental health, and your physical self, to be everywhere at the same time. I guess it’s the life you choose, isn’t it? But I’m living the dream.”

Ora has released one album and several singles including two this year.