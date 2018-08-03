Carrie's singing an entirely new song for NBC's 2018/19 'Sunday Night Football' season.

Carrie Underwood is stunning in a sneak peek at her upcoming new NBC Sunday Night Football opening sequence. The show’s official Twitter account shared a new glimpse at the country superstar’s opening segment for the 2018/19 football season on August 2 which showed the star belting out a brand new song.

Sharing a 20-second-long clip of Carrie singing in the studio, the account wrote, “Game On! Sunday Night Football returns September 9th on NBC.”

The video showed that Underwood will be performing an entirely new song for the upcoming football season in the video that will play before Sunday night football games shown on the network.

Sunday Night Football didn’t explicitly confirm the title of the new track, though it appears it’s called “Game On” as Carrie sang powerful lyrics about taking on a big challenge.

But while the account didn’t give too much away when it came to the details surrounding the brand new song on the social media site, it seems the glimpse was just enough to get fans pretty excited.

“Omg it’s a brand new @SNFonNBC [song] this year!!! Wow so excited!” one fan tweeted after seeing the clip, while another said on the social media site this week, “Can’t wait for football, and to hear the new opening in its entirety.”

Game On! Sunday Night Football returns September 9th on NBC. ???? @carrieunderwood pic.twitter.com/8LJmezYkuO — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 3, 2018

Underwood first became the face of Sunday Night Football back in 2013 when she recorded a new rendition of the classic track “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” which was a take on Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself For Loving You” after taking over the role from Faith Hill.

In 2016, Rolling Stone reported that Carrie had changed the classic theme song entirely to the track “Oh, Sunday Night” which was a reworked version of her duet with fellow country superstar Miranda Lambert’s “Something Bad.”

As the Inquisitr previously shared, the new sneak peek came shortly after NBC Sunday Night Football’s official account shared a glimpse at Carrie shooting the new opening while showing off her toned legs in tight black leggings back in June.

We're filming with our good friend @carrieunderwood in LA this week for this season's #SNF open! Who's ready for Sunday Night to be Football Night again?! ???? pic.twitter.com/bARru8zYA3 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 20, 2018

Speaking to Sounds Like Nashville, Underwood previously opened up about why being the voice and face of the hugely popular Sunday Night Football coverage is so important to her as a life-long fan of the game and of the Dallas Cowboys.

“I love being the voice of Sunday Night Football because I grew up watching football… from birth. I’m from Oklahoma – we’re a football state,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said. “It’s just a part of the country that everybody has their teams and there’s such an energy about it.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Underwood revealed that she and her family would often drive from her hometown of Checotah, Oklahoma, to Dallas, Texas, to watch the team play.

“There’s just something about being at a live sporting event or watching it on TV. You have your favorites. They have their rivals,” she said. “There’s an excitement to it that really, it’s unlike anything else, so being a small part of that is absolutely amazing.”