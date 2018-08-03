Viral Video Shows Man Challenging Bison That Held Up Traffic In Yellowstone Park

Chance animal encounters in the wild are never to be taken lightly. Yet one man decided he had the brawn to take on a 2,000-pound (907 kilograms) bison — and everything that followed ended up on YouTube.

The man, who hasn’t yet been identified, was caught in a traffic jam in Yellowstone National Park, caused by a passing bison making its way through Hayden Valley.

Instead of patiently waiting for the massive animal to cross the road, the man resolved to take action and provoke the bison, to the dismay of the rest of the people waiting in their cars.

The incident transpired on Tuesday evening (July 31) and was caught on camera by bystander Lindsey Jones, reports the New York Post.

The short clip that Jones managed to record shows the man recklessly taunting the bison and even beating on his chest to get the animal’s attention.

The footage, which is almost one minute long, was uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday by KRTV News and has already amassed close to 350,000 views.

While some might argue that the man was likely trying to motivate the bison to get off the lane, the beginning of the video clearly shows the animal had already crossed the two-way road in Hayden Valley before he was attracted back onto the road by the man’s ill-inspired antics.

Unsurprisingly, the man’s actions prompted the bison to charge at him twice in a row, creating panic among the bystanders.

“Oh God, I can’t watch,” someone is heard saying in the video, while another person begs the man to “Get out of there!”

Through an incredible stroke of luck, the man managed to dodge both attacks, which could have cost him — and the bison — his life.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), the law requires for animals that attack people to be relocated at best, though in some cases they are put down to prevent other attacks.

“Wild animals are unpredictable and dangerous. Every year people are injured when they approach animals too closely.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, 59-year-old Kim Hancock was gored by a bison at Yellowstone not two months ago, after she got within 10 yards (9.1 meters) of the animal. The woman was rushed to the hospital and treated for hip injuries.

“To protect yourself and the animals you come to watch, always remain at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears or wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 meters) from all other wildlife,” notes the NPS.

Among the safety rules listed on the NPS website for people who go sightseeing in Yellowstone, park visitors are told to “never approach or pursue an animal,” even if all they want is to take its picture.

“It’s illegal to willfully remain near or approach wildlife, including birds, within any distance that disturbs or displaces the animal,” states the NPS.