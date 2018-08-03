‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, August 2: Steffy’s Plans, Xander Visits Zoe, Liam Leans On Wyatt

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 2 features Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who called a meeting. Eric (John McCook), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Hope (Annika Noelle), Katie (Heather Tom), and Pam (Alley Mills) were present and curious as to why the meeting was called. Steffy arrived and told them that Forrester Creations was now a family-owned business again. Ridge assumed that Steffy had married Bill (Don Diamont), but she corrected him and told him that she didn’t.

According to She Knows Soaps, everyone was surprised at Ridge’s revelation and wondered how Bill fitted into the scheme of things, but she said that Bill had signed over the shares over to her without them getting married. She then filled them in for her plans for Forrester Creations. She wanted to bring back the bedroom line and she said that she would be the head model and the spokesperson for the line. She assured them that as Hope For The Future’s numbers have been excellent, the line would stay, and that she only saw bright things ahead for Hope. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, Steffy also informs them that a lot had happened that she didn’t want to get into, but that it was only her and Kelly now.

Steffy shocks her family and employees when she announces the new owner of Forrester Creations. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ATcZujxp5n #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/4xB4QUzjtJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 2, 2018

Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) returned from surfing. Liam was particularly upset about Steffy marrying Bill. He said that Ridge had wanted him to stop the wedding and that he should probably have tried because he was the reason that Steffy fled into Bill’s arms. Wyatt told his brother that Bill had wanted him to attend the wedding but he had refused. Liam was grateful that his brother was in his corner. Liam seemed genuinely perplexed about Steffy’s decision to be with Bill after everything that he did to destroy them. He told Wyatt that he didn’t want Kelly around Bill, who pointed out that Liam probably would need to visit his daughter at his father’s house. They discussed the possibility that the marriage didn’t take place because Liam couldn’t believe that of the strong Steffy that he knew and loved.

“I have a daughter to raise. I’ve got a career to focus on.” – Steffy RT if you’re LOVING single, independent Steffy! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9rHsfOOz6D — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 2, 2018

After spending some time with Emma (Nia Sioux), Xander suddenly left. He went to visit Zoe (Kiara Barnes) who is still in Los Angeles. She greeted him at the door in a white micronet swimsuit and asked him if he liked what he saw. Zoe told him that she had changed and that she loved him so much. She said she hadn’t handled herself well, and that if he wanted her to leave the city she would. Xander admitted that there’s a part of him that still misses her but feels that she should leave for London. Zoe was sad and Xander gave her a long hug.