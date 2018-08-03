Malia Obama Enjoys Date Night In London With Beau Rory Farquharson While Puffing On E-Cigarette

Malia Obama seems to be rather smitten with boyfriend, Rory Farquharson.

This past summer, the pair have been spotted on romantic dates on many occasions and last night was no exception. Photos published by the Daily Mail show the couple walking through London together after a date night seeing Alan Bennett’s new production Allelujah at the famed Bridge Theater.

Rory put his arm lovingly around Malia for most of their post-theater stroll as they walked through many parts of London, including over the River Thames. Through a portion of the walk, Obama could be seen smoking an e-cigarette though it did not appear that Rory partook in that particular activity.

The pair dressed casually for the theater with Rory in jeans and a blue patterned, button-down shirt. The former Rugby player wore his long locks slicked back and out of his face. To complete the look, Farquharson sported a pair of nude colored shoes.

Malia, on the other hand, donned a pair of loose fitting brown capri pants along with a pair of shiny Doc Martin boots. On the top, the eldest Obama daughter sported a shirt and a jean jacket. During the outing, the 20-year-old kept her look very relaxed, wearing her hair down and un-styled while also appearing to wear very minimal makeup.

A few weeks ago, the couple proved that their relationship was still going strong as they packed on the PDA prior to a Beyonce concert. As the Inquisitr reported, the pair was very touchy-feely and even shared kisses on their stroll through Paris to the concert. Malia’s fashion game was once again on point in the photos and she looked stunning in a salmon-colored mini dress paired with combat boots.

After a stroll through Paris, the couple hit up the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert which took place at the Stade de Paris. Joining them for the concert was Malia’s sister, Sasha; her mother, Michelle Obama; and a few other friends including Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles. The whole group seemed to have a wonderful time and videos of Michelle Obama dancing to songs during Bey and Jay-Z’s “On the Run” tour quickly made their way through various news outlets.

According to Business Insider, Malia’s boyfriend is originally from the United Kingdom. The pair reportedly met at Harvard, where they were first photographed kissing each other at a football tailgate back in November of 2017. In high school, Rory used to play rugby and classmates claimed that he was “quite the catch.” His mother is an accountant and his father is a banker in London.

Harvard resumes classes this Fall.