Demi Lovato’s Assistant Thought ‘She’s Dead’ After Overdose, Details Of Bodyguard Saving Her Life

More details emerge from singer Demi Lovato’s apparent drug overdose about 10 days ago.

A TMZ report states that the 25-year-old singer’s personal assistant was found screaming: ‘She’s dead, she’s dead,’ before her bodyguard’s quick thinking reportedly saved her life.

Sources tell TMZ that the unnamed bodyguard rushed to perform first aid on Lovato who appeared not to be breathing. The report describes blood on the singer’s pillow along with vomit, which may have disrupted her breathing.

The detail says that the bodyguard put the “Heart Attack” singer in a recovery position, which apparently allowed her to breathe until paramedics arrived and administered Narcan.

Lovato is reportedly in stable condition after reports of complications almost a week after the overdose. The singer has reportedly agreed to go to a live-in rehab facility.

The former child actor has been open with her struggles with her mental health and addictions. She has spoken about her near overdoses in the past.

In 2017, the singer detailed her unsuccessful stint at the Timberline Knolls rehab center, admitting to using both alcohol and cocaine after a year.

Lovato admitted to covertly continuing her cocaine use while filming the MTV documentary Demi Lovato: Stay Strong, which aired in 2012.

Demi Lovato talked about her struggles with her bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and self-harm. “I was either craving drugs or on drugs,” she admits last year in a YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.

In the documentary, it was revealed that members of her management team nearly gave up and expressed their intentions to leave her. Her management demanded her mobile phone, which was believed to hold the contact details of drug dealers. Lovato agreed to resume treatment and counseling for her addictions.

Mike Bayer, who is the singer’s personal development coach describes the severity of her drug use, according to Billboard.

“Demi was on a road to suicide. She’d have bags of pills and an 8 ball of coke.”

The 25-year-old also described in detail the severity of her addiction.

“I was not easy to work with. I was using while I had a sober companion, and I went through about 20 different sober companions. I didn’t feel anything. I didn’t feel guilty. I didn’t feel embarrassed. I would sneak out, get drugs. I would fake my drug tests with other people’s pee, and I’d lie straight to their faces. It’s embarrassing to look back at the person that I was.”

Lovato released “Sober” about her month before her near-fatal overdose in which she revealed she had relapsed after six years of sobriety