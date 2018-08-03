Sara Haines Bids ‘The View’ Goodbye With Emotional Tribute And Tears

The View is losing yet another co-host.

It was Sara Haines’ last day as co-host of The View on Thursday, August 2, and she got an emotional send off by the four women at the table that she now considers her good friends. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain all bid her a fond farewell with video clips and kind words, according to E! News.

The blond co-host came out on her last day wearing a bright orange dress to sit in the hot seat for the last time. Whoopi started out saying that she knew from day one, when Haines first guest-hosted on The View, that she was meant to be on the show. She then introduced a video tribute to the 40-year-old TV personality as they all grabbed their tissues to watch it.

Haines got teary-eyed right away, but she also laughed her way through as well. The video clip had many funny moments as only she can have, but there were also a few serious topics that were discussed that she felt strongly about. There was lots of dancing by Sara Haines because she just loves to have fun. The mom-of-two then went on to say just how much she appreciates her job on the ABC talk show and how much she loves the friends that she has made since she joined The View in 2016.

“It has been an honor, a privilege, and an absolute dream to work here at this show. From the many people that you guys will never see behind the cameras who have become lifelong friends and not going anywhere, to the dear friends I’ve made at this table, who are absolutely TV gold. You guys are strong, empowered, and opinionated women. For anyone who has ever played a sport knows that the best team members are the ones who lift you up and make you better. You guys did that for me.”

Haines seemed to fit in well with this group of chatty women. They had not only become colleagues, but also lifelong buddies. She, along with Behar, Hostin, McCain, and former The View co-host, Paula Faris, all went out together for a fun time celebrating their friendship, and also Sara’s new job.

Haines will be hosting alongside Michael Strahan on the third hour of Good Morning America. This new gig will be called GMA Day and will premiere on September 10 at 1 p.m. EDT. It was surprisingly announced in the spring that ABC was canceling The Chew and bringing in another hour of the morning show, only airing it in the afternoon. Many were not happy about it, but Haines is thrilled to have this opportunity for a brand new job.