Scott Baio Maintains ‘False’ Nicole Eggert Sexual Abuse Claims ‘Hurt His Career’

The actor streamed a press conference on Facebook to refute his former "Charles in Charge" co-star's statements.

Former television sitcom star Scott Baio claims that “no one wants to hire him” after former Charles in Charge co-star Nicole Eggert accused him of assault to “relaunch her own career.”

“Do you think anybody wants to hire me? With this hanging over me? It’s crazy,” Baio stated to People Magazine after a Facebook Live press conference held on August 2.

“They know if they hire me a barrage of people who agree with her — hopefully not anymore — will start attacking the network, producers or the show. And they don’t want that kind of blowback,” he continued to People.

Despite his legal issues, the actor, who shot to fame as Chachi Arcola on Happy Days and maintained a television presence in the series Charles in Charge doesn’t believe his Hollywood success has been completely sabotaged.

“I don’t think it is over. I haven’t been working because I didn’t feel like working. I think once people realize it was all a fairy tale I think they will realize that, hey, a lot of women are for real, and this hurts women that are for real. It hurts them badly,” he said of the #MeToo movement.

In January of 2018, Eggert accused Baio of molesting her beginning at age 14. In February, Eggert’s claims were backed by her former Charles in Charge co-star Alexander Polinsky, who also accused the actor of sexual harassment and abuse. Baio has adamantly denied both allegations.

People reported that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has rejected the sexual molestation claims against Baio because too many years have passed since the alleged incidents.

It is the court of public opinion that still stings for both the actor and his family.

“It is a very emotional thing. It is a daily thing. You don’t want to be called these names and you don’t want to be called these names in a social situation, on social media. I have a child,” said the actor, who shares a 10-year-old daughter Bailey Baio with wife Renee Sloan Baio.

During the Facebook Live conference, Baio claimed he took five polygraph tests that prove he did not assault Eggert.

Eggert bit back, claiming on Twitter, “Are they aware I am ready to release the police file tomorrow right after their lame FB rant?”

Spoken by the person hired to harass me (google him) and whom I have a restraining order on. Are they aware I am ready to release the police file tomorrow right after their lame FB rant? https://t.co/kdUd2AMyxi — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) August 2, 2018

She then called Baio spokesman Brian Glicklich “the person hired to harass me.” The Los Angeles Times reported that Eggert had obtained a temporary restraining order against Baio’s spokesperson.