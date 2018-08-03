Lady Amelia Windsor Breaks Royal Protocol By Sunbathing Topless On Ibiza Beach

The rebellious royal makes her own rule book while on holiday.

Lady Amelia Windsor is doing her own thing in Ibiza. The 22-year-old model and granddaughter of the Duke of Kent broke every royal rule possible by walking around topless on a beach in Ibiza earlier this week. Lady Amelia, who is 38th in line to the throne, relaxed on a beach in Santa Eulalia wearing nothing but a pair of pink and orange reversible Tory Burch bikini bottoms, The Daily Mail reports.

Amelia, who has been dubbed “the most beautiful royal,” wore her hair up in a bun as she took a topless dip in the sea. The beauty was joined by her friends and her sister, Lady Marina, 25, as they kicked back on the Mediterranean party island. Tabloid photographers wasted no time in snapping photos of the semi-nude third cousin of Prince William and Harry.

Lady Amelia Windsor has always played by her own rules. The Dolce & Gabanna model sports a tiger tattoo instead of a tiara and she recently caused a stir when she debuted new ink on her ribcage. Amelia is also one of the rare royals who displays her life on social media. Lady Amelia has already posted several photos from her Ibiza holiday to her personal Instagram page, including bikini pics. Amelia tagged a lot of her vacation photos at Sol Beach House in Ibiza.

The new, topless photos of Lady Amelia Windsor come after she was spotted in several skimpy bikinis while vacationing. Harper’s Bazaar posted photos of Amelia getting some sun in a navy bandeau bikini with a cut-out top. The rebellious royal was also photographed in a red triangle top and mini black bikini bottoms.

Lady Amelia Windsor is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, the Duke of Kent. But it has not been lost on royal watchers that Lady Amelia was not in attendance at several major royal events this year. Most notably, Amelia didn’t attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May amid rumors that she wasn’t even on the guest list. Lady Amelia also skipped the Trooping the Color festivities and the Royal Ascot earlier this year.

A source told The Sun that Amelia’s popularity as a model and social media influencer may be the reason for the snub.

“Amelia is creating quite a name for herself with her modeling and Instagram posts,” the insider said. “Perhaps Harry just wanted to keep the family invited to a small number or maybe he didn’t want anyone upstaging the bride.”