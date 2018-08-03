Kim Kardashian Dons Underwear During ‘Bake Sesh’ On Instagram

Kim Kardashian put a sexy spin on baking for her Instagram followers.

For fans of Kim Kardashian who think she looks great doing and wearing just about anything, the reality TV star did not disappoint as she shared a picture of herself baking while sporting nothing more than her underwear.

The 37-year-old beauty mogul donned an olive-colored bra and matching high-cut bottoms as she swiped chocolate from her baking spoon with her finger. Captioning the photo “bake sesh,” Kardashian sported full eye makeup and lipstick. Her long dark brown locks with slight curls draped down one side of her body. Her face was intently focused on the chocolate she was presumably scooping up for a taste test.

In just two hours, the photo of Kim baking in her olive-colored underwear had accumulated over 1 million likes and 8,000 comments. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram post was filled with comments of all sorts of opinions. Some couldn’t help but comment on how great Kim looked in her underwear. Some questioned if she did everything around the house in her underwear or if it was just a photo opportunity. Some said the photo inspired them to want to shed some clothing and bake in their underwear as well. Unfortunately, Kim also had a few who opted to criticize her, saying that no one would really bake or cook in their underwear because it isn’t safe.

bake sesh A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 2, 2018 at 10:00pm PDT

A few of those who follow the Keeping Up With The Kardashian series who caught the preview of the premiere of its 15th season which airs Sunday also took the photo as an opportunity to slam Kim for being mean to her sister Kourtney. The preview showed Kim and Kourtney in a very heated argument regarding the family Christmas card. Kim – in charge of the photo shoot for the Christmas card – was trying to manage everyone’s scheduling conflicts.

The verbal altercation between the Kardashian sisters ended when Kim declared Kourtney would not be coming to the photo shoot, Daily Mail reminds us.

“No one wants you in the f*****g shoot,” Kim exclaimed. ‘I’m planning it. I’m planning the shoot, so we don’t want you in the shoot.”

The comments criticizing Kim for being mean to her sister Kourtney likely won’t come as a shock to the beauty mogul as she recently slammed a fan who gave her grief on Twitter for yelling at her sister.

“What Kim doesn’t seem to understand is that Kourtney is done living this Kardashian life. She’s sick and tired of being forced to stay relevant. Kourtney just wants to be present in her children’s lives,” moesuttle tweeted.

player two A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 31, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT

“Oh word, did Kourt tell you this?” Kim clapped back at the irate fan. “She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things.”

Kim’s comment to the individual on Twitter suggested the preview only told part of the story and people should wait for the premiere before they criticize her for the argument in the preview.