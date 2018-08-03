Emily Ratajkowski Poses Nude In A Bathtub

Emrata shared a revealing photo of herself posing nude in a bathtub.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a new, sexy photo of herself posing nude in a bathtub on Instagram. The picture is black-and-white, and has an artistic flair. Emily can be seen laying in the tub, while her curves can be seen in some places while other parts of her body are strategically covered by the water. She has one hand on her wet hair. At the same time, Emily is holding a camera with the other hand. It looks like she might be getting ready to take a selfie.

Emrata is well-known for her revealing Instagram photos, and this one is no exception. In recent days, she’s posted many photos of herself wearing swimsuits from her Inamorata line. Emily is the designer of the bikinis and one-piece suits available for sale. Most of the Inamorata swimwear is very revealing, with high v-cuts and thong bikini bottoms.

Recently, Emily caught the attention of her fans with a new DKNY underwear ad, detailed the Daily Mail. The model was seen wearing several different lingerie sets, one of which was a lacy black bra. In another shot, Emily wore a casual sports bra.

The ad was also narrated by Emily, who described the kind of woman she is “underneath it all.” Emrata described positive girl power during the ad.

“I believe that all women are powerful. Like, really, really powerful. I’m not afraid of change. I’m a bada**… don’t you think? Underneath is all I’m just me.”

Considering the model’s huge popularity, the ad is bound to do very well.

#Underneathmydkny @dkny A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 2, 2018 at 7:06am PDT

Not only that, Emily is also somewhat of a trendsetter. Even Vogue took notice of her latest Instagram selfie, which shows her wearing a sweet peony pink blush that they said is “infinitely fresh.” And arguably, it really is, since so many people are just using bronzer right now for a summer, tan look.

Squeaky clean ✨ A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

The selfie shows off Emily’s more innocent side, although her pouty look reminds you that she’s not a one-dimensional person. She’s wearing her signature hoop earrings, as well as a ton of lip gloss.

This popular model also turned heads during a photoshoot during which she perfectly channeled Jackie O. Emily wore a bubble-gum pink coat like Jackie and even wore a wig that gave her a bob hairstyle. The outfit became historic and forever iconic because Jackie O wore it when her husband, John F. Kennedy, was tragically assassinated, according to the Daily Mail.